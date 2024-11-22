Nano Labs Introduces Advanced V Series for Crypto Mining

Nano Labs Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A (NA) has released an update.

Nano Labs Ltd has unveiled its second-generation V Series, featuring the advanced Cuckoo 3.0 chips, significantly enhancing power efficiency and computing performance for the crypto mining industry. The new V2, V2H, and V2X models offer nearly four times the computing power of their predecessors, backed by upgraded hardware and heat management systems. This launch marks Nano Labs’ continued commitment to pioneering innovation and addressing the dynamic needs of the digital mining market.

