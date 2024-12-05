News & Insights

Nano Labs Inks Deal With HashKey For In-depth Cooperation In Web3 Space And Blockchain Ecosystem

December 05, 2024 — 09:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Nano Labs Ltd (NA), a fabless integrated circuit design company in China, announced Thursday that it has entered into a strategic cooperate agreement to explore in-depth cooperation in the Web3 space and blockchain ecosystem with HashKey Group.

This partnership marks a significant step in Nano Labs's commitment to advancing the technical innovation and application in Web3 and blockchain ecosystem.

Pursuant to the agreement, a subsidiary of Nano Labs will open a trading account on HashKey Exchange, a licensed virtual asset trading platform in Hong Kong under HashKey Group, and invest in virtual assets to diversify its portfolio in the digital currency sector.

The collaboration extends beyond digital asset trading and is expected to include Web3 technology development and blockchain ecosystem construction, fostering innovation and growth in the Web3 industry.

