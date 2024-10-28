News & Insights

Nano Dimension Urges Shareholder Support Amid Strategic Growth

October 28, 2024 — 09:46 am EDT

Nano Dimension (NNDM) has released an update.

Nano Dimension is urging its shareholders to vote in favor of its proposals at the upcoming annual meeting to continue its strategic growth in digital manufacturing. The company highlights significant achievements in mergers and acquisitions, improved financial performance, and governance enhancements, which have positioned it as a leader in additive manufacturing. Nano Dimension is facing opposition from Murchinson Ltd., which has made proposals that the company believes could hinder its progress and strategic plans.

