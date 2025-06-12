Nano Dimension Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Revenue of $14.4 Million, Up 8% Year-Over-Year

Nano Dimension reports $14.4 million in Q1 revenue, 8% increase year-over-year; net loss improved to $24 million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. reported its first quarter financial results for 2025, with core business revenue reaching $14.4 million, an 8% increase from the previous year. However, gross margin dropped to 41% from 46%, and adjusted gross margin decreased to 44% from 50%. The company improved its adjusted EBITDA loss to $9.0 million from $13.6 million and net loss to $24.0 million, down from $35.0 million in the previous year. Despite a drop in cash reserves to $840 million, the CEO highlighted the company's focus on operational efficiency and cost-cutting measures, predicting over $20 million in annualized savings moving forward. Recent acquisitions of Desktop Metal and Markforged were also addressed, as the company works to integrate these businesses. A conference call to discuss these results and future strategies is scheduled for today at 4:30 PM EDT.

Potential Positives

Core business revenue increased to $14.4 million, representing an 8% growth year-over-year, indicating strong sales performance.

Adjusted EBITDA loss significantly improved to $9.0 million from $13.6 million, highlighting enhanced operational efficiency and cost management.

Net loss reduced by 31% year-over-year, decreasing from $35 million to $24 million, suggesting improved financial health.

Successful execution of $20 million in annualized cost savings indicates a proactive approach to enhancing operational efficiency and profitability.

Potential Negatives

Gross Margin decreased from 46% to 41% year-over-year, indicating a decline in profitability.

Adjusted Gross Margin also fell from 50% to 44% year-over-year, suggesting challenges in maintaining efficiency or cost control.

Total liabilities increased from $44.7 million to $65.3 million, which may raise concerns about the company's financial health and leverage.

FAQ

What was Nano Dimension's revenue for the first quarter of 2025?

Nano Dimension reported a revenue of $14.4 million, an 8% increase from $13.4 million year-over-year.

How did gross margins change in the first quarter of 2025?

The gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 41%, down from 46% year-over-year.

What major acquisitions did Nano Dimension complete recently?

Nano Dimension completed acquisitions of Desktop Metal on April 2, 2025, and Markforged on April 25, 2025.

What cost-saving measures has Nano Dimension implemented?

The company is targeting $20 million in annualized cost savings through product line discontinuation and headcount reductions.

When is Nano Dimension's conference call for discussing financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for today, June 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM EDT.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





Core Business Revenue of $14.4 Million, 8% Higher Year-Over-Year









Conference Call Today at 4:30 PM EDT







WALTHAM, Mass., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leader in Digital Manufacturing solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





The following information does not reflect the results or impact of Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal”) or Markforged Holding Corporation (“Markforged”) unless stated otherwise, as transactions concerning these companies were completed after the conclusion of the first quarter.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights









Revenue: $14.4 million, an 8% increase from $13.4 million year-over-year



Gross Margin (“GM”): 41%, down from 46% year-over-year



Adjusted Gross Margin (“Adjusted GM”): 44%, down from 50% year-over-year



Adjusted EBITDA loss: $9.0 million, down from a loss of $13.6 million or 33% improved year-over-year



Net Loss: $24.0 million, down from a loss of $35.0 million or 31% improved year-over-year



Total Cash, cash equivalents, deposits and investable securities: $840 million as of March 31, 2025, down from $907 million year-over-year







Details regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin can be found below in this press release under “Non-IFRS Measures.”





Ofir Baharav, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In spite of the challenging economic environment, we were able to grow revenue while meeting our cost cutting commitments. Our transformation is well underway as we focused the Core business on the most impactful, high-performance customer solutions, and applied a disciplined operating model to drive efficiency and long-term value creation. We took action designed to realize more than $20 million in annualized operating costs savings from Q4 2025 onwards, targeting an improvement of revenue per employee of approximately 50% over historical levels.





“Since our Markforged acquisition in April 2025, we’ve been applying the same rigorous approach to ensure their alignment with our financial and operational standards and we are well on our way to realize operational synergies, along with product and customer focus.





“This is a pivotal time for Nano Dimension. We remain focused on building a scalable, profitable platform, and will continue updating shareholders, including in regard to Desktop Metal’s ongoing strategic assessment.”







Business Transformation & Recent Developments









Core Business Strategic Review: Delivered $20 million in annualized cost savings from Q4 2025 onwards through:





Discontinuation of underperforming product lines including Admatec, DeepCube, Fabrica, and Formatec.





Targeted headcount reductions and process optimization while preserving investment in high-growth areas.







Desktop Metal Acquisition (Closed April 2, 2025):





Desktop Metal has initiated an independent strategic assessment to address liabilities and liquidity issues.







Markforged Acquisition (Closed April 25, 2025):





Post-merger integration underway, following the same playbook applied to Core business.







Operational Leveraging:





Reviewing manufacturing footprint for optimization opportunities.





Unifying software division to build a scalable platform and reduce backend costs.







Product Innovation:





Launched FOX Ultra and PUMA Ultra, next-gen SMT solutions from Essemtec.







Corporate governance:





Strengthening of board of directors with the addition of technology and growth experts Andy Sriubas and Eileen Tanghal (June 11, 2025)







Financial results in detail















First Quarter 2025 Financial Results













Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $14.4 million, compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase is attributed mostly to increased sales efforts for Nano Dimension’s diversified product portfolio.



Total cost of revenues for the first quarter of 2025 was $8.5 million, compared to $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase is mainly attributed to the above-mentioned increase in revenues.



Research and development ("R&D") expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $5.0 million, compared to $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in payroll and related expenses, share-based payments, subcontractor and professional fees and other R&D expenses.



Sales and marketing ("S&M") expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $5.5 million, compared to $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to payroll and related expenses, as well as share-based payments and other S&M expenses.



General and administrative ("G&A") expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.5 million, compared to $9.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in share-based payments, professional services and payroll and related expenses.



Other expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $30.8 million, compared to other income, net of $109 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. In the first quarter of 2025 the amount is mainly attributed to Desktop Metal litigation related expenses.



Net loss attributable to owners for the first quarter of 2025 was $23.8 million or $0.11 loss per share, compared to net loss of $34.8 million, or $0.15 loss per share, in the first quarter of 2024.













Conference Call Today







Nano Dimension will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and strategic outlook today, June 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.





Participants can also dial-in/connect by following the below:







Listen in via US dial-in: 1-844-695-5517



Listen via international dial-in: 1-412-902-6751



Listen and view presentation via webcast:





https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=uKTBW5Ak















For those unable to participate in the conference call, there will be a replay available from a link on Nano Dimension’s website at





http://investors.nano-di.com/events-and-presentations





.







About Nano Dimension







Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.





For more information, please visit



https://www.nano-di.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding Nano’s future growth, strategic plan and value to shareholders, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 12, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.





Contacts:





Investors:





nano-di@icrinc.com













Media:





NanoDimension@feintuchpr.com























Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at







(In thousands of USD)



























March 31,













December 31,





















2024













2025













2024







1





















(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)



















Assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









251,858















487,438















317,169













Bank deposits









541,164















257,227















440,790













Restricted deposits









60



















60















537













Trade receivables









11,840



















12,300















9,141













Other receivables









6,419



















5,076















4,790













Inventory









19,698



















16,832















16,899















Total current assets











831,039



















778,933















789,326













































Restricted deposits









879



















766















768













Investment in securities









112,657



















94,915















86,190













Property plant and equipment, net









16,078



















13,057















14,143













Right-of-use assets









11,084



















8,484















9,307













Intangible assets









2,235



















2,076















2,155















Total non-current assets











142,933



















119,298















112,563















Total assets











973,972



















898,231















901,889















































Liabilities



































Trade payables









4,123















30,685















4,249













Other payables









21,837















18,798















22,461













Current portion of lease liability









4,317















3,921















3,968













Current portion of bank loan









138















142















138















Total current liabilities











30,415















53,546















30,816













































Liability in respect of government grants









1,989















873















843













Employee benefits









4,009















4,827















4,700













Long term lease liability









7,900















5,855















6,547













Bank loan









380















248















276















Total non-current liabilities











14,278















11,803















12,366















Total liabilities











44,693















65,349















43,182















































Equity





































Non-controlling interests











857















491















715













Share capital









404,366















410,973















409,145













Share premium and capital reserves









1,298,973



















1,300,382















1,304,617













Treasury shares









(149,461





)















(167,651









)











(167,651





)









Foreign currency translation reserve









1,249



















1,625















1,044













Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (IAS 19)









(726





)















(2,062









)











(2,062





)









Accumulated loss









(625,979





)















(710,876









)











(687,101





)











Equity attributable to owners of the Company











928,422



















832,391















857,992















Total equity











929,279



















832,882















858,707















Total liabilities and equity











973,972



















898,231















901,889













___________________







1



The December 31, 2024, balances were derived from the Company’s audited annual financial statements



















Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income







(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts)



























Three Months Ended





March 31,













Year ended





December 31,





















2024













2025













2024











Revenues









13,364















14,401















57,775













Cost of revenues









7,142















8,392















31,125













Cost of revenues - write-down of inventories and amortization of technology









44















103















1,655













Total cost of revenues









7,186















8,495















32,780















Gross profit











6,178















5,906















24,995













Research and development expenses









9,133















4,977















37,157













Sales and marketing expenses









6,517















5,506















26,951













General and administrative expenses









9,602















3,472















40,059













Other expenses (income), net









(109





)











30,810















5,966













Impairment losses









—















1,229















1,283















Operating loss











(18,965





)











(40,088









)











(86,421





)









Finance income









11,311















18,035















43,540













Finance expenses









27,324















1,935















53,645















Loss before taxes on income











(34,978





)











(23,988









)











(96,526





)









Taxes (expenses) benefit









16















(23









)











(397





)











Loss for the period











(34,962





)











(24,011









)











(96,923





)









Loss attributable to non-controlling interests









(190





)











(236









)











(1,029





)









Loss attributable to owners









(34,772





)











(23,775









)











(95,894





)











































Loss per share



































Basic loss per share









(0.15





)











(0.11









)











(0.44





)











































Other comprehensive income items that after initial recognition in comprehensive income were or will be transferred to profit or loss



































Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations









(1,704





)











593















(1,944





)











Other comprehensive income items that will not be transferred to profit or loss



































Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (IAS 19), net of tax









(1,433





)











—















(2,769





)











Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period











(3,137





)











593















(4,713





)











Total comprehensive loss for the period











(38,099





)











(23,418









)











(101,636





)









Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests









(214





)











(224









)











(1,088





)









Comprehensive loss attributable to owners of the Company









(37,885





)











(23,194









)











(100,548





)







































































































Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)







(In thousands of USD)



































































































Share capital













Share





premium





and





capital





reserves













Remeasurement





of





IAS 19













Treasury





shares













Foreign





currency





reserve













Accumulated





loss













Total













Non-





controlling





interests













Total





equity













Balance as of December 31, 2024













409,145













1,304,617

















(2,062









)













(167,651









)













1,044













(687,101









)













857,992

















715

















858,707

















Loss for the period













—













—

















—

















—

















—













(23,775









)













(23,775









)













(236









)













(24,011









)













Other comprehensive income for the period













—













—

















—

















—

















581













—

















581

















12

















593

















Exercise of warrants, options and





vesting of RSUs













1,828













(1,828









)













—

















—

















—













—

















—

















—

















—

















Share-based payments













—













(2,407









)













—

















—

















—













—

















(2,407









)













—

















(2,407









)













Balance as of March 31, 2025













410,973













1,300,382

















(2,062









)













(167,651









)













1,625













(710,876









)













832,391

















491

















832,882





































Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







(In thousands of USD)











































Three Months Ended





March 31,













Year ended





December 31





















2024













2025













2024













Cash flow from operating activities:



































Net loss









(34,962





)











(24,011









)











(96,923





)









Adjustments:

































Depreciation and amortization









2,066















1,500















6,675













Impairment losses









—















1,229















1,283













Financing income, net









(9,798





)











(7,383









)











(42,183





)









Loss (gain) from revaluation of financial assets and liabilities accounted at fair value









25,811















(8,717









)











52,288













Share-based payments









3,460















(2,407









)











13,883













Other









43















(32









)











217





















21,582















(15,810









)











32,163













Changes in assets and liabilities:

































Decrease (increase) in inventory









(2,287





)











340















387













Decrease (increase) in other receivables









4,589















(371









)











6,078













Decrease (increase) in trade receivables









313















(2,881









)











2,950













Decrease in other payables









(1,917





)











(4,026









)











(1,150





)









Increase (decrease) in employee benefits









51















38















(562





)









Increase (decrease) in trade payables









(345





)











26,362















47





















404















19,462















7,750















Net cash used in operating activities











(12,976





)











(20,359









)











(57,010





)











































Cash flow from investing activities:



































Change in bank deposits









(6,594





)











177,395















100,530













Interest received









17,154















14,010















42,806













Change in restricted bank deposits









(11





)











474















(377





)









Acquisition of property plant and equipment









(776





)











(295









)











(2,196





)









Acquisition of intangible asset









(711





)











—















(711





)











Net cash from investing activities











9,062















191,584















140,052















































Cash flow from financing activities:



































Lease payments









(1,140





)











(1,082









)











(4,524





)









Repayment long-term bank debt









(73





)











(35









)











(180





)









Proceeds from non-controlling interests









—















—















555













Amounts recognized in respect of government grants liability









(36





)











(43









)











(180





)









Payments of share price protection recognized in business combination









(363





)











—















(363





)









Repurchase of treasury shares









(51,565





)











—















(69,755





)











Net cash used in financing activities











(53,177





)











(1,160









)











(74,447





)











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents











(57,091





)











170,065















8,595















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period











309,571















317,169















309,571













Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash









(622





)











204















(997





)











Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period











251,858















487,438















317,169













































Non-cash transactions:

































Property plant and equipment acquired on credit









286















54















69













Recognition of a right-of-use asset









158















55















1,275



























































Non-IFRS Measures







The following are reconciliations of income before taxes, as calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as of gross profit, as calculated in accordance with IFRS, to Adjusted Gross Profit:



















For the Three-Month Period





Ended March 31, 2025



















In thousands of USD









Net loss









(24,011





)









Tax expenses









23













Depreciation and amortization









1,500













Interest income









(9,309





)









EBITDA (loss)









(31,797





)









Finance income from revaluation of assets and liabilities









(8,396





)









Exchange rate differences









1,573













Share-based payments









(2,407





)









Desktop Metal litigation related expenses









28,069













Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses









1,515













Restructuring costs









1,180













Impairment losses









1,229













Adjusted EBITDA (loss)









(9,034





)

























Gross profit









5,906













Depreciation and amortization









209













Share-based payments









190













Adjusted gross profit









6,305

































EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before interest income, income tax, depreciation and amortization. We believe that EBITDA, as described above, should be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively) and EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to the items mentioned above.





Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before interest income, income tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, exchange rate differences, finance expenses (income) for revaluation of assets and liabilities, Desktop Metal litigation related expenses, Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses, restructuring costs and impairment losses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Like EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting other financial expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), as well as from share-based payment payments, restructuring costs and impairment losses, and Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to non-cash items, such as expenses related to share-based payments.





Adjusted gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses, is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as gross profit excluding amortization expenses. We believe that adjusted gross profit, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Adjusted gross profit facilitates gross profit and gross margin comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in amortization of inventory and intangible assets. Adjusted gross profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because it enables investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s performance without regard to non-cash items, such as amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing the adjusted gross profit by the revenues.





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross profit can be useful in evaluating our performance by eliminating the effect of financing and non-cash expenses such as share-based payments, however, we may incur such expenses in the future, which could impact future results. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP metrics differently or not at all, which may reduce the usefulness of this measure as a tool for comparison



