Stocks
NNDM

Nano Dimension Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Revenue of $14.4 Million, Up 8% Year-Over-Year

June 12, 2025 — 04:11 pm EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Nano Dimension reports $14.4 million in Q1 revenue, 8% increase year-over-year; net loss improved to $24 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Nano Dimension Ltd. reported its first quarter financial results for 2025, with core business revenue reaching $14.4 million, an 8% increase from the previous year. However, gross margin dropped to 41% from 46%, and adjusted gross margin decreased to 44% from 50%. The company improved its adjusted EBITDA loss to $9.0 million from $13.6 million and net loss to $24.0 million, down from $35.0 million in the previous year. Despite a drop in cash reserves to $840 million, the CEO highlighted the company's focus on operational efficiency and cost-cutting measures, predicting over $20 million in annualized savings moving forward. Recent acquisitions of Desktop Metal and Markforged were also addressed, as the company works to integrate these businesses. A conference call to discuss these results and future strategies is scheduled for today at 4:30 PM EDT.

Potential Positives

  • Core business revenue increased to $14.4 million, representing an 8% growth year-over-year, indicating strong sales performance.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss significantly improved to $9.0 million from $13.6 million, highlighting enhanced operational efficiency and cost management.
  • Net loss reduced by 31% year-over-year, decreasing from $35 million to $24 million, suggesting improved financial health.
  • Successful execution of $20 million in annualized cost savings indicates a proactive approach to enhancing operational efficiency and profitability.

Potential Negatives

  • Gross Margin decreased from 46% to 41% year-over-year, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • Adjusted Gross Margin also fell from 50% to 44% year-over-year, suggesting challenges in maintaining efficiency or cost control.
  • Total liabilities increased from $44.7 million to $65.3 million, which may raise concerns about the company's financial health and leverage.

FAQ

What was Nano Dimension's revenue for the first quarter of 2025?

Nano Dimension reported a revenue of $14.4 million, an 8% increase from $13.4 million year-over-year.

How did gross margins change in the first quarter of 2025?

The gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 41%, down from 46% year-over-year.

What major acquisitions did Nano Dimension complete recently?

Nano Dimension completed acquisitions of Desktop Metal on April 2, 2025, and Markforged on April 25, 2025.

What cost-saving measures has Nano Dimension implemented?

The company is targeting $20 million in annualized cost savings through product line discontinuation and headcount reductions.

When is Nano Dimension's conference call for discussing financial results?

The conference call is scheduled for today, June 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM EDT.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$NNDM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $NNDM stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,875,042 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,751,316
  • GROUP ONE TRADING LLC added 1,908,207 shares (+319.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,034,049
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 1,744,562 shares (-81.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,773,853
  • IMMERSION CORP added 1,358,052 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,159,302
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 996,726 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,584,794
  • ARETE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 914,559 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,454,148
  • SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 776,021 shares (+59.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,233,873

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release




Core Business Revenue of $14.4 Million, 8% Higher Year-Over-Year




Conference Call Today at 4:30 PM EDT



WALTHAM, Mass., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leader in Digital Manufacturing solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.



The following information does not reflect the results or impact of Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal”) or Markforged Holding Corporation (“Markforged”) unless stated otherwise, as transactions concerning these companies were completed after the conclusion of the first quarter.




First Quarter 2025 Highlights




  • Revenue: $14.4 million, an 8% increase from $13.4 million year-over-year


  • Gross Margin (“GM”): 41%, down from 46% year-over-year


  • Adjusted Gross Margin (“Adjusted GM”): 44%, down from 50% year-over-year


  • Adjusted EBITDA loss: $9.0 million, down from a loss of $13.6 million or 33% improved year-over-year


  • Net Loss: $24.0 million, down from a loss of $35.0 million or 31% improved year-over-year


  • Total Cash, cash equivalents, deposits and investable securities: $840 million as of March 31, 2025, down from $907 million year-over-year



Details regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin can be found below in this press release under “Non-IFRS Measures.”



Ofir Baharav, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In spite of the challenging economic environment, we were able to grow revenue while meeting our cost cutting commitments. Our transformation is well underway as we focused the Core business on the most impactful, high-performance customer solutions, and applied a disciplined operating model to drive efficiency and long-term value creation. We took action designed to realize more than $20 million in annualized operating costs savings from Q4 2025 onwards, targeting an improvement of revenue per employee of approximately 50% over historical levels.



“Since our Markforged acquisition in April 2025, we’ve been applying the same rigorous approach to ensure their alignment with our financial and operational standards and we are well on our way to realize operational synergies, along with product and customer focus.



“This is a pivotal time for Nano Dimension. We remain focused on building a scalable, profitable platform, and will continue updating shareholders, including in regard to Desktop Metal’s ongoing strategic assessment.”




Business Transformation & Recent Developments




  • Core Business Strategic Review: Delivered $20 million in annualized cost savings from Q4 2025 onwards through:


    • Discontinuation of underperforming product lines including Admatec, DeepCube, Fabrica, and Formatec.


    • Targeted headcount reductions and process optimization while preserving investment in high-growth areas.




  • Desktop Metal Acquisition (Closed April 2, 2025):


    • Desktop Metal has initiated an independent strategic assessment to address liabilities and liquidity issues.




  • Markforged Acquisition (Closed April 25, 2025):


    • Post-merger integration underway, following the same playbook applied to Core business.




  • Operational Leveraging:


    • Reviewing manufacturing footprint for optimization opportunities.


    • Unifying software division to build a scalable platform and reduce backend costs.




  • Product Innovation:


    • Launched FOX Ultra and PUMA Ultra, next-gen SMT solutions from Essemtec.




  • Corporate governance:


    • Strengthening of board of directors with the addition of technology and growth experts Andy Sriubas and Eileen Tanghal (June 11, 2025)







Financial results in detail







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results






  • Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $14.4 million, compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase is attributed mostly to increased sales efforts for Nano Dimension’s diversified product portfolio.


  • Total cost of revenues for the first quarter of 2025 was $8.5 million, compared to $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase is mainly attributed to the above-mentioned increase in revenues.


  • Research and development ("R&D") expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $5.0 million, compared to $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in payroll and related expenses, share-based payments, subcontractor and professional fees and other R&D expenses.


  • Sales and marketing ("S&M") expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $5.5 million, compared to $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to payroll and related expenses, as well as share-based payments and other S&M expenses.


  • General and administrative ("G&A") expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.5 million, compared to $9.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in share-based payments, professional services and payroll and related expenses.


  • Other expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $30.8 million, compared to other income, net of $109 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. In the first quarter of 2025 the amount is mainly attributed to Desktop Metal litigation related expenses.


  • Net loss attributable to owners for the first quarter of 2025 was $23.8 million or $0.11 loss per share, compared to net loss of $34.8 million, or $0.15 loss per share, in the first quarter of 2024.






Conference Call Today



Nano Dimension will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and strategic outlook today, June 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.



Participants can also dial-in/connect by following the below:




For those unable to participate in the conference call, there will be a replay available from a link on Nano Dimension’s website at


http://investors.nano-di.com/events-and-presentations


.




About Nano Dimension



Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.



For more information, please visit

https://www.nano-di.com/

.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding Nano’s future growth, strategic plan and value to shareholders, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 12, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.



Contacts:


Investors:


nano-di@icrinc.com






Media:


NanoDimension@feintuchpr.com


Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at



(In thousands of USD)





March 31,


December 31,




2024


2025


2024



1



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Assets






Cash and cash equivalents

251,858



487,438


317,169

Bank deposits

541,164



257,227


440,790

Restricted deposits

60





60


537

Trade receivables

11,840





12,300


9,141

Other receivables

6,419





5,076


4,790

Inventory

19,698





16,832


16,899


Total current assets

831,039





778,933


789,326








Restricted deposits

879





766


768

Investment in securities

112,657





94,915


86,190

Property plant and equipment, net

16,078





13,057


14,143

Right-of-use assets

11,084





8,484


9,307

Intangible assets

2,235





2,076


2,155


Total non-current assets

142,933





119,298


112,563


Total assets

973,972





898,231


901,889









Liabilities






Trade payables

4,123



30,685


4,249

Other payables

21,837



18,798


22,461

Current portion of lease liability

4,317



3,921


3,968

Current portion of bank loan

138



142


138


Total current liabilities

30,415



53,546


30,816








Liability in respect of government grants

1,989



873


843

Employee benefits

4,009



4,827


4,700

Long term lease liability

7,900



5,855


6,547

Bank loan

380



248


276


Total non-current liabilities

14,278



11,803


12,366


Total liabilities

44,693



65,349


43,182









Equity







Non-controlling interests

857



491


715

Share capital

404,366



410,973


409,145

Share premium and capital reserves

1,298,973





1,300,382


1,304,617

Treasury shares

(149,461
)




(167,651

)

(167,651
)

Foreign currency translation reserve

1,249





1,625


1,044

Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (IAS 19)

(726
)




(2,062

)

(2,062
)

Accumulated loss

(625,979
)




(710,876

)

(687,101
)


Equity attributable to owners of the Company

928,422





832,391


857,992


Total equity

929,279





832,882


858,707


Total liabilities and equity

973,972





898,231


901,889


___________________



1

The December 31, 2024, balances were derived from the Company’s audited annual financial statements


Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income



(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended


March 31,


Year ended


December 31,




2024


2025


2024

Revenues

13,364



14,401


57,775

Cost of revenues

7,142



8,392


31,125

Cost of revenues - write-down of inventories and amortization of technology

44



103


1,655

Total cost of revenues

7,186



8,495


32,780


Gross profit

6,178



5,906


24,995

Research and development expenses

9,133



4,977


37,157

Sales and marketing expenses

6,517



5,506


26,951

General and administrative expenses

9,602



3,472


40,059

Other expenses (income), net

(109
)


30,810


5,966

Impairment losses






1,229


1,283


Operating loss

(18,965
)


(40,088

)

(86,421
)

Finance income

11,311



18,035


43,540

Finance expenses

27,324



1,935


53,645


Loss before taxes on income

(34,978
)


(23,988

)

(96,526
)

Taxes (expenses) benefit

16



(23

)

(397
)


Loss for the period

(34,962
)


(24,011

)

(96,923
)

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(190
)


(236

)

(1,029
)

Loss attributable to owners

(34,772
)


(23,775

)

(95,894
)









Loss per share






Basic loss per share

(0.15
)


(0.11

)

(0.44
)









Other comprehensive income items that after initial recognition in comprehensive income were or will be transferred to profit or loss






Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations

(1,704
)


593


(1,944
)


Other comprehensive income items that will not be transferred to profit or loss






Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (IAS 19), net of tax

(1,433
)







(2,769
)


Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

(3,137
)


593


(4,713
)


Total comprehensive loss for the period

(38,099
)


(23,418

)

(101,636
)

Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(214
)


(224

)

(1,088
)

Comprehensive loss attributable to owners of the Company

(37,885
)


(23,194

)

(100,548
)





































































































































































































































































Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)



(In thousands of USD)























Share capital


Share


premium


and


capital


reserves


Remeasurement


of


IAS 19


Treasury


shares


Foreign


currency


reserve


Accumulated


loss


Total


Non-


controlling


interests


Total


equity


Balance as of December 31, 2024


409,145


1,304,617



(2,062

)


(167,651

)


1,044


(687,101

)


857,992



715



858,707


Loss for the period






























(23,775

)


(23,775

)


(236

)


(24,011

)


Other comprehensive income for the period

























581








581



12



593


Exercise of warrants, options and


vesting of RSUs


1,828


(1,828

)










































Share-based payments







(2,407

)

























(2,407

)








(2,407

)


Balance as of March 31, 2025


410,973


1,300,382



(2,062

)


(167,651

)


1,625


(710,876

)


832,391



491



832,882







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



(In thousands of USD)









Three Months Ended


March 31,


Year ended


December 31




2024


2025


2024


Cash flow from operating activities:






Net loss

(34,962
)


(24,011

)

(96,923
)

Adjustments:






Depreciation and amortization

2,066



1,500


6,675

Impairment losses






1,229


1,283

Financing income, net

(9,798
)


(7,383

)

(42,183
)

Loss (gain) from revaluation of financial assets and liabilities accounted at fair value

25,811



(8,717

)

52,288

Share-based payments

3,460



(2,407

)

13,883

Other

43



(32

)

217



21,582



(15,810

)

32,163

Changes in assets and liabilities:






Decrease (increase) in inventory

(2,287
)


340


387

Decrease (increase) in other receivables

4,589



(371

)

6,078

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

313



(2,881

)

2,950

Decrease in other payables

(1,917
)


(4,026

)

(1,150
)

Increase (decrease) in employee benefits

51



38


(562
)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(345
)


26,362


47



404



19,462


7,750


Net cash used in operating activities

(12,976
)


(20,359

)

(57,010
)









Cash flow from investing activities:






Change in bank deposits

(6,594
)


177,395


100,530

Interest received

17,154



14,010


42,806

Change in restricted bank deposits

(11
)


474


(377
)

Acquisition of property plant and equipment

(776
)


(295

)

(2,196
)

Acquisition of intangible asset

(711
)







(711
)


Net cash from investing activities

9,062



191,584


140,052









Cash flow from financing activities:






Lease payments

(1,140
)


(1,082

)

(4,524
)

Repayment long-term bank debt

(73
)


(35

)

(180
)

Proceeds from non-controlling interests











555

Amounts recognized in respect of government grants liability

(36
)


(43

)

(180
)

Payments of share price protection recognized in business combination

(363
)







(363
)

Repurchase of treasury shares

(51,565
)







(69,755
)


Net cash used in financing activities

(53,177
)


(1,160

)

(74,447
)


Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(57,091
)


170,065


8,595


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

309,571



317,169


309,571

Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash

(622
)


204


(997
)


Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

251,858



487,438


317,169








Non-cash transactions:






Property plant and equipment acquired on credit

286



54


69

Recognition of a right-of-use asset

158



55


1,275













Non-IFRS Measures



The following are reconciliations of income before taxes, as calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as of gross profit, as calculated in accordance with IFRS, to Adjusted Gross Profit:


For the Three-Month Period


Ended March 31, 2025



In thousands of USD

Net loss

(24,011
)

Tax expenses

23

Depreciation and amortization

1,500

Interest income

(9,309
)

EBITDA (loss)

(31,797
)

Finance income from revaluation of assets and liabilities

(8,396
)

Exchange rate differences

1,573

Share-based payments

(2,407
)

Desktop Metal litigation related expenses

28,069

Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses

1,515

Restructuring costs

1,180

Impairment losses

1,229

Adjusted EBITDA (loss)

(9,034
)




Gross profit

5,906

Depreciation and amortization

209

Share-based payments

190

Adjusted gross profit

6,305






EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before interest income, income tax, depreciation and amortization. We believe that EBITDA, as described above, should be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively) and EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to the items mentioned above.



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before interest income, income tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, exchange rate differences, finance expenses (income) for revaluation of assets and liabilities, Desktop Metal litigation related expenses, Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses, restructuring costs and impairment losses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Like EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting other financial expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), as well as from share-based payment payments, restructuring costs and impairment losses, and Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to non-cash items, such as expenses related to share-based payments.



Adjusted gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses, is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as gross profit excluding amortization expenses. We believe that adjusted gross profit, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Adjusted gross profit facilitates gross profit and gross margin comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in amortization of inventory and intangible assets. Adjusted gross profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because it enables investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s performance without regard to non-cash items, such as amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing the adjusted gross profit by the revenues.



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross profit can be useful in evaluating our performance by eliminating the effect of financing and non-cash expenses such as share-based payments, however, we may incur such expenses in the future, which could impact future results. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP metrics differently or not at all, which may reduce the usefulness of this measure as a tool for comparison






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NNDM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.