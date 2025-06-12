Nano Dimension Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Revenue of $14.4 Million, Up 8% Year-Over-Year

Nano Dimension reports $14.4 million in Q1 revenue, 8% increase year-over-year; net loss improved to $24 million.
Quiver AI Summary
Nano Dimension Ltd. reported its first quarter financial results for 2025, with core business revenue reaching $14.4 million, an 8% increase from the previous year. However, gross margin dropped to 41% from 46%, and adjusted gross margin decreased to 44% from 50%. The company improved its adjusted EBITDA loss to $9.0 million from $13.6 million and net loss to $24.0 million, down from $35.0 million in the previous year. Despite a drop in cash reserves to $840 million, the CEO highlighted the company's focus on operational efficiency and cost-cutting measures, predicting over $20 million in annualized savings moving forward. Recent acquisitions of Desktop Metal and Markforged were also addressed, as the company works to integrate these businesses. A conference call to discuss these results and future strategies is scheduled for today at 4:30 PM EDT.
Potential Positives
- Core business revenue increased to $14.4 million, representing an 8% growth year-over-year, indicating strong sales performance.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss significantly improved to $9.0 million from $13.6 million, highlighting enhanced operational efficiency and cost management.
- Net loss reduced by 31% year-over-year, decreasing from $35 million to $24 million, suggesting improved financial health.
- Successful execution of $20 million in annualized cost savings indicates a proactive approach to enhancing operational efficiency and profitability.
Potential Negatives
- Gross Margin decreased from 46% to 41% year-over-year, indicating a decline in profitability.
- Adjusted Gross Margin also fell from 50% to 44% year-over-year, suggesting challenges in maintaining efficiency or cost control.
- Total liabilities increased from $44.7 million to $65.3 million, which may raise concerns about the company's financial health and leverage.
FAQ
What was Nano Dimension's revenue for the first quarter of 2025?
Nano Dimension reported a revenue of $14.4 million, an 8% increase from $13.4 million year-over-year.
How did gross margins change in the first quarter of 2025?
The gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 41%, down from 46% year-over-year.
What major acquisitions did Nano Dimension complete recently?
Nano Dimension completed acquisitions of Desktop Metal on April 2, 2025, and Markforged on April 25, 2025.
What cost-saving measures has Nano Dimension implemented?
The company is targeting $20 million in annualized cost savings through product line discontinuation and headcount reductions.
When is Nano Dimension's conference call for discussing financial results?
The conference call is scheduled for today, June 12, 2025, at 4:30 PM EDT.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$NNDM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 69 institutional investors add shares of $NNDM stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,875,042 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,751,316
- GROUP ONE TRADING LLC added 1,908,207 shares (+319.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,034,049
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,744,562 shares (-81.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,773,853
- IMMERSION CORP added 1,358,052 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,159,302
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 996,726 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,584,794
- ARETE WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 914,559 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,454,148
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 776,021 shares (+59.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,233,873
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
Core Business Revenue of $14.4 Million, 8% Higher Year-Over-Year
Conference Call Today at 4:30 PM EDT
WALTHAM, Mass., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leader in Digital Manufacturing solutions, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
The following information does not reflect the results or impact of Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal”) or Markforged Holding Corporation (“Markforged”) unless stated otherwise, as transactions concerning these companies were completed after the conclusion of the first quarter.
First Quarter 2025 Highlights
Revenue: $14.4 million, an 8% increase from $13.4 million year-over-year
Gross Margin (“GM”): 41%, down from 46% year-over-year
Adjusted Gross Margin (“Adjusted GM”): 44%, down from 50% year-over-year
Adjusted EBITDA loss: $9.0 million, down from a loss of $13.6 million or 33% improved year-over-year
Net Loss: $24.0 million, down from a loss of $35.0 million or 31% improved year-over-year
Total Cash, cash equivalents, deposits and investable securities: $840 million as of March 31, 2025, down from $907 million year-over-year
Details regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin can be found below in this press release under “Non-IFRS Measures.”
Ofir Baharav, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In spite of the challenging economic environment, we were able to grow revenue while meeting our cost cutting commitments. Our transformation is well underway as we focused the Core business on the most impactful, high-performance customer solutions, and applied a disciplined operating model to drive efficiency and long-term value creation. We took action designed to realize more than $20 million in annualized operating costs savings from Q4 2025 onwards, targeting an improvement of revenue per employee of approximately 50% over historical levels.
“Since our Markforged acquisition in April 2025, we’ve been applying the same rigorous approach to ensure their alignment with our financial and operational standards and we are well on our way to realize operational synergies, along with product and customer focus.
“This is a pivotal time for Nano Dimension. We remain focused on building a scalable, profitable platform, and will continue updating shareholders, including in regard to Desktop Metal’s ongoing strategic assessment.”
Business Transformation & Recent Developments
Core Business Strategic Review: Delivered $20 million in annualized cost savings from Q4 2025 onwards through:
Discontinuation of underperforming product lines including Admatec, DeepCube, Fabrica, and Formatec.
Targeted headcount reductions and process optimization while preserving investment in high-growth areas.
Desktop Metal Acquisition (Closed April 2, 2025):
Desktop Metal has initiated an independent strategic assessment to address liabilities and liquidity issues.
Markforged Acquisition (Closed April 25, 2025):
Post-merger integration underway, following the same playbook applied to Core business.
Operational Leveraging:
Reviewing manufacturing footprint for optimization opportunities.
Unifying software division to build a scalable platform and reduce backend costs.
Product Innovation:
Launched FOX Ultra and PUMA Ultra, next-gen SMT solutions from Essemtec.
Corporate governance:
Strengthening of board of directors with the addition of technology and growth experts Andy Sriubas and Eileen Tanghal (June 11, 2025)
Financial results in detail
First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $14.4 million, compared to $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase is attributed mostly to increased sales efforts for Nano Dimension’s diversified product portfolio.
Total cost of revenues for the first quarter of 2025 was $8.5 million, compared to $7.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase is mainly attributed to the above-mentioned increase in revenues.
Research and development ("R&D") expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $5.0 million, compared to $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in payroll and related expenses, share-based payments, subcontractor and professional fees and other R&D expenses.
Sales and marketing ("S&M") expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $5.5 million, compared to $6.5 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to payroll and related expenses, as well as share-based payments and other S&M expenses.
General and administrative ("G&A") expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $3.5 million, compared to $9.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease is mainly attributed to a decrease in share-based payments, professional services and payroll and related expenses.
Other expenses for the first quarter of 2025 were $30.8 million, compared to other income, net of $109 thousand for the first quarter of 2024. In the first quarter of 2025 the amount is mainly attributed to Desktop Metal litigation related expenses.
Net loss attributable to owners for the first quarter of 2025 was $23.8 million or $0.11 loss per share, compared to net loss of $34.8 million, or $0.15 loss per share, in the first quarter of 2024.
Conference Call Today
Nano Dimension will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and strategic outlook today, June 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.
Participants can also dial-in/connect by following the below:
Listen in via US dial-in: 1-844-695-5517
Listen via international dial-in: 1-412-902-6751
Listen and view presentation via webcast:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=uKTBW5Ak
For those unable to participate in the conference call, there will be a replay available from a link on Nano Dimension’s website at
http://investors.nano-di.com/events-and-presentations
.
About Nano Dimension
Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices.
For more information, please visit
https://www.nano-di.com/
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding Nano’s future growth, strategic plan and value to shareholders, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 12, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.
Contacts:
Investors:
nano-di@icrinc.com
Media:
NanoDimension@feintuchpr.com
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at
(In thousands of USD)
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2025
2024
1
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
251,858
487,438
317,169
Bank deposits
541,164
257,227
440,790
Restricted deposits
60
60
537
Trade receivables
11,840
12,300
9,141
Other receivables
6,419
5,076
4,790
Inventory
19,698
16,832
16,899
Total current assets
831,039
778,933
789,326
Restricted deposits
879
766
768
Investment in securities
112,657
94,915
86,190
Property plant and equipment, net
16,078
13,057
14,143
Right-of-use assets
11,084
8,484
9,307
Intangible assets
2,235
2,076
2,155
Total non-current assets
142,933
119,298
112,563
Total assets
973,972
898,231
901,889
Liabilities
Trade payables
4,123
30,685
4,249
Other payables
21,837
18,798
22,461
Current portion of lease liability
4,317
3,921
3,968
Current portion of bank loan
138
142
138
Total current liabilities
30,415
53,546
30,816
Liability in respect of government grants
1,989
873
843
Employee benefits
4,009
4,827
4,700
Long term lease liability
7,900
5,855
6,547
Bank loan
380
248
276
Total non-current liabilities
14,278
11,803
12,366
Total liabilities
44,693
65,349
43,182
Equity
Non-controlling interests
857
491
715
Share capital
404,366
410,973
409,145
Share premium and capital reserves
1,298,973
1,300,382
1,304,617
Treasury shares
(149,461
)
(167,651
)
(167,651
)
Foreign currency translation reserve
1,249
1,625
1,044
Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (IAS 19)
(726
)
(2,062
)
(2,062
)
Accumulated loss
(625,979
)
(710,876
)
(687,101
)
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
928,422
832,391
857,992
Total equity
929,279
832,882
858,707
Total liabilities and equity
973,972
898,231
901,889
___________________
1
The December 31, 2024, balances were derived from the Company’s audited annual financial statements
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Year ended
December 31,
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
13,364
14,401
57,775
Cost of revenues
7,142
8,392
31,125
Cost of revenues - write-down of inventories and amortization of technology
44
103
1,655
Total cost of revenues
7,186
8,495
32,780
Gross profit
6,178
5,906
24,995
Research and development expenses
9,133
4,977
37,157
Sales and marketing expenses
6,517
5,506
26,951
General and administrative expenses
9,602
3,472
40,059
Other expenses (income), net
(109
)
30,810
5,966
Impairment losses
—
1,229
1,283
Operating loss
(18,965
)
(40,088
)
(86,421
)
Finance income
11,311
18,035
43,540
Finance expenses
27,324
1,935
53,645
Loss before taxes on income
(34,978
)
(23,988
)
(96,526
)
Taxes (expenses) benefit
16
(23
)
(397
)
Loss for the period
(34,962
)
(24,011
)
(96,923
)
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(190
)
(236
)
(1,029
)
Loss attributable to owners
(34,772
)
(23,775
)
(95,894
)
Loss per share
Basic loss per share
(0.15
)
(0.11
)
(0.44
)
Other comprehensive income items that after initial recognition in comprehensive income were or will be transferred to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
(1,704
)
593
(1,944
)
Other comprehensive income items that will not be transferred to profit or loss
Remeasurement of net defined benefit liability (IAS 19), net of tax
(1,433
)
—
(2,769
)
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
(3,137
)
593
(4,713
)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
(38,099
)
(23,418
)
(101,636
)
Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(214
)
(224
)
(1,088
)
Comprehensive loss attributable to owners of the Company
(37,885
)
(23,194
)
(100,548
)
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
(In thousands of USD)
Share capital
Share
premium
and
capital
reserves
Remeasurement
of
IAS 19
Treasury
shares
Foreign
currency
reserve
Accumulated
loss
Total
Non-
controlling
interests
Total
equity
Balance as of December 31, 2024
409,145
1,304,617
(2,062
)
(167,651
)
1,044
(687,101
)
857,992
715
858,707
Loss for the period
—
—
—
—
—
(23,775
)
(23,775
)
(236
)
(24,011
)
Other comprehensive income for the period
—
—
—
—
581
—
581
12
593
Exercise of warrants, options and
vesting of RSUs
1,828
(1,828
)
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Share-based payments
—
(2,407
)
—
—
—
—
(2,407
)
—
(2,407
)
Balance as of March 31, 2025
410,973
1,300,382
(2,062
)
(167,651
)
1,625
(710,876
)
832,391
491
832,882
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands of USD)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Year ended
December 31
2024
2025
2024
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net loss
(34,962
)
(24,011
)
(96,923
)
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
2,066
1,500
6,675
Impairment losses
—
1,229
1,283
Financing income, net
(9,798
)
(7,383
)
(42,183
)
Loss (gain) from revaluation of financial assets and liabilities accounted at fair value
25,811
(8,717
)
52,288
Share-based payments
3,460
(2,407
)
13,883
Other
43
(32
)
217
21,582
(15,810
)
32,163
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in inventory
(2,287
)
340
387
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
4,589
(371
)
6,078
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
313
(2,881
)
2,950
Decrease in other payables
(1,917
)
(4,026
)
(1,150
)
Increase (decrease) in employee benefits
51
38
(562
)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(345
)
26,362
47
404
19,462
7,750
Net cash used in operating activities
(12,976
)
(20,359
)
(57,010
)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Change in bank deposits
(6,594
)
177,395
100,530
Interest received
17,154
14,010
42,806
Change in restricted bank deposits
(11
)
474
(377
)
Acquisition of property plant and equipment
(776
)
(295
)
(2,196
)
Acquisition of intangible asset
(711
)
—
(711
)
Net cash from investing activities
9,062
191,584
140,052
Cash flow from financing activities:
Lease payments
(1,140
)
(1,082
)
(4,524
)
Repayment long-term bank debt
(73
)
(35
)
(180
)
Proceeds from non-controlling interests
—
—
555
Amounts recognized in respect of government grants liability
(36
)
(43
)
(180
)
Payments of share price protection recognized in business combination
(363
)
—
(363
)
Repurchase of treasury shares
(51,565
)
—
(69,755
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(53,177
)
(1,160
)
(74,447
)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(57,091
)
170,065
8,595
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
309,571
317,169
309,571
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash
(622
)
204
(997
)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
251,858
487,438
317,169
Non-cash transactions:
Property plant and equipment acquired on credit
286
54
69
Recognition of a right-of-use asset
158
55
1,275
Non-IFRS Measures
The following are reconciliations of income before taxes, as calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as of gross profit, as calculated in accordance with IFRS, to Adjusted Gross Profit:
For the Three-Month Period
Ended March 31, 2025
In thousands of USD
Net loss
(24,011
)
Tax expenses
23
Depreciation and amortization
1,500
Interest income
(9,309
)
EBITDA (loss)
(31,797
)
Finance income from revaluation of assets and liabilities
(8,396
)
Exchange rate differences
1,573
Share-based payments
(2,407
)
Desktop Metal litigation related expenses
28,069
Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses
1,515
Restructuring costs
1,180
Impairment losses
1,229
Adjusted EBITDA (loss)
(9,034
)
Gross profit
5,906
Depreciation and amortization
209
Share-based payments
190
Adjusted gross profit
6,305
EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before interest income, income tax, depreciation and amortization. We believe that EBITDA, as described above, should be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively) and EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to the items mentioned above.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before interest income, income tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, exchange rate differences, finance expenses (income) for revaluation of assets and liabilities, Desktop Metal litigation related expenses, Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses, restructuring costs and impairment losses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Like EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting other financial expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), as well as from share-based payment payments, restructuring costs and impairment losses, and Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to non-cash items, such as expenses related to share-based payments.
Adjusted gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses, is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as gross profit excluding amortization expenses. We believe that adjusted gross profit, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Adjusted gross profit facilitates gross profit and gross margin comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in amortization of inventory and intangible assets. Adjusted gross profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because it enables investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s performance without regard to non-cash items, such as amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing the adjusted gross profit by the revenues.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted gross profit can be useful in evaluating our performance by eliminating the effect of financing and non-cash expenses such as share-based payments, however, we may incur such expenses in the future, which could impact future results. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP metrics differently or not at all, which may reduce the usefulness of this measure as a tool for comparison
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.