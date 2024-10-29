Nanjing Panda Electronics Faces Quarterly Earnings Dip

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company (DE:NNJ) has released an update.

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company reported a slight decline in operating income for the third quarter of 2024, with earnings dropping by 0.94% to approximately RMB 578 million. The company faced significant challenges, as evidenced by a net loss attributable to shareholders of over RMB 30 million. Additionally, the company saw a decrease in total assets and shareholder equity compared to the previous year.

