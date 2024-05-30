News & Insights

Stocks

Namoi Cotton Endorses Olam’s Takeover Offer

May 30, 2024 — 07:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Namoi Cotton Ltd (AU:NAM) has released an update.

Namoi Cotton Limited has issued a target’s statement in response to Olam Agri Australia Pty Ltd’s cash offer to acquire all Namoi shares at $0.70 each, recommending shareholders to accept the offer barring a superior proposal. The statement, including an Independent Expert’s Supplementary Disclosure, is now available to shareholders electronically or via post, with copies available upon request. Independent Directors, except Sarah Scales who is abstaining due to a competing offer, endorse the acceptance of Olam’s bid subject to the Independent Expert’s fair and reasonable assessment.

For further insights into AU:NAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.