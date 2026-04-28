Nakamoto (NAKA) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 0.76

The average one-year price target for Nakamoto (NasdaqGM:NAKA) has been revised to $0.76 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of $0.64 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.50 to a high of $1.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 292.91% from the latest reported closing price of $0.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nakamoto. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAKA is 0.09%, an increase of 34.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.62% to 132,372K shares. The put/call ratio of NAKA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alyeska Investment Group holds 25,613K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,389K shares , representing an increase of 71.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAKA by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Hunting Hill Global Capital holds 13,306K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company.

Yorkville Advisors Global holds 9,300K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brevan Howard Capital Management holds 8,532K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 8,428K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares , representing an increase of 95.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAKA by 639.27% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.