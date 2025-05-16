Bitcoin Magazine



Nakamoto to Headline Bitcoin 2025 as Title Sponsor

Nakamoto Holdings Inc. has been announced as the title sponsor of the Bitcoin 2025 Conference, the world’s largest gathering of Bitcoin enthusiasts, uniting builders, leaders, and believers in the world’s most resilient monetary network. The event will take place May 27-29, 2025, at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

ANNOUNCING NAKAMOTO AS THE OFFICIAL #BITCOIN 2025 TITLE SPONSOR pic.twitter.com/1Pxzzn4Cfz — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) May 16, 2025

This landmark sponsorship follows Nakamoto’s recent merger with KindlyMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDLY), a Utah-based healthcare services provider, announced on May 12, 2025. The $710 million transaction, financed through $510 million raised via private placement in public equity (PIPE) at $1.12 per share and $200 million in senior secured convertible notes maturing in 2028, will create a publicly traded company focused on establishing a robust Bitcoin treasury strategy.

David Bailey, founder of BTC Inc. and Nakamoto Holdings, is seeking to bring Bitcoin to the center of global capital markets. The KindlyMD leadership team will attend Bitcoin 2025, highlighting their commitment to this vision.

The Bitcoin 2025 Conference will feature a keynote speech by Nakamoto’s David Bailey on May 28, following U.S. Vice President JD Vance on the main stage. Bailey will also host an X Spaces event today, May 16, at 1:30 PM EST to discuss Nakamoto’s vision and the conference.

Disclaimer: The Bitcoin 2025 Conference is owned by BTC Inc., Bitcoin Magazine’s parent company, which is affiliated with Nakamoto Holdings Inc. through common ownership. BTC Inc. also has a contractual relationship with Nakamoto to provide marketing services.

