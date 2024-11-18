NAHL Group’s Major Holdings Shift with Spreadex

NAHL Group Plc (GB:NAH) has released an update.

NAHL Group Plc has experienced a change in its major holdings as Spreadex Ltd, a financial trading company, adjusted its voting rights, now holding a total of 4.43% in the company. This move, reported on November 18, 2024, highlights Spreadex’s strategic positioning in the market, reflecting its active involvement in UK small caps.

