Nabriva (NBRV) Posts Positive Data From Cystic Fibrosis Study

Nabriva Therapeutics plc NBRV announced positive top-line data from the phase I study evaluating its marketed drug, Xenleta (lefamulin), for a new indication.

The phase I study is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics (PK) of oral and intravenous (IV) Xenleta for the treatment of adult patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Per the company, the data demonstrates PK of Xenleta in CF patients is similar to that seen in previous studies, which evaluated the approved oral and IV dosing of Xenleta for treating adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

Additionally, treatment with Xenleta was generally well-tolerated and the adverse side effects in CF patient population were consistent with that seen across the clinical program. The data from the above phase I study underlines the potential utility of lefamulin in patients with CF.

NBRV plans to announce complete data from the study in the first half of 2023.

In August 2022, Nabriva completed enrollment in a phase I study on Xenleta as a potential treatment of resistant bacterial infections in patients with CF.

We remind investors that the FDA approved both IV and oral formulations of Xenleta (lefamulin) to treat adult patients with CABP in August 2019.

In July 2020, the European Commission issued a legally binding decision for the approval of the marketing authorization application for Xenleta for the treatment of community-acquired pneumonia in adults, following a review by the European Medicines Agency.

Nabvira has another candidate in its portfolio called Contepo (fosfomycin), which is a potentially first-in-class epoxide intravenous antibiotic developed for treating adult patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis.

A potential label expansion for Xenleta and approval for other candidates are likely to boost Nabriva’s growth prospects in the days ahead.

