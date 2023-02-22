Nabors Industries (NBR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $143.95, changing hands as low as $141.57 per share. Nabors Industries Ltd shares are currently trading off about 5.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NBR's low point in its 52 week range is $92.66 per share, with $207.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.15.
