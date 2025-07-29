Nabors Industries Ltd. Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) released Loss for second quarter of -$30.91 million

The company's earnings came in at -$30.91 million, or -$2.71 per share. This compares with -$32.25 million, or -$4.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nabors Industries Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$38.17 million or -$2.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $838.91 million from $742.97 million last year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

