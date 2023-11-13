N-able Q3 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - N-able, Inc. (NABL) reported third quarter net income of $6.01 million compared to $0.3 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.03 compared to breakeven, prior year. Non-GAAP earnings per share increased to $0.09 from $0.07. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.08, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was $36.6 million, up approximately 27% year-over-year.

Third quarter total revenue was $107.6 million, an approximately 15.0% year-over-year growth, or approximately 12.9% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis. Subscription revenue was $105.2 million, an approximately 15.3% year-over-year growth, or approximately 13.2% year-over-year growth on a constant currency basis. Analysts on average had estimated $106.46 million in revenue.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, N-able projects total revenue in the range of $106.5 to $107.0 million, representing approximately 11% to 12% year-over-year growth, or approximately 10% to 11% growth on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $35.0 to $35.5 million.

For 2023, N-able projects: total revenue in the range of $420.0 to $420.5 million, representing approximately 13% year-over-year growth on both a reported and constant currency basis; and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $139.2 to $139.7 million.

At September 30, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents were $127.4 million and total debt, net of debt issuance costs, was $335.5 million.

Shares of N-able are down 13% in pre-market trade on Monday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.