NABL

N-able Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NABL

September 09, 2025 — 11:39 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of N-able Inc (Symbol: NABL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.40, changing hands as high as $8.66 per share. N-able Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NABL shares, versus its 200 day moving average: N-able Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, NABL's low point in its 52 week range is $6.07 per share, with $13.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.39.

