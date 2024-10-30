News & Insights

Mystate Limited Issues New Employee Performance Rights

October 30, 2024 — 02:43 am EDT

Mystate Limited (AU:MYS) has released an update.

Mystate Limited has announced the issuance of 136,170 unquoted performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX, providing an opportunity for employees to benefit from the company’s growth. The issuance reflects Mystate’s commitment to rewarding and retaining talent.

