Mystate Limited Issues New Employee Performance Rights

Mystate Limited (AU:MYS) has released an update.

Mystate Limited has announced the issuance of 136,170 unquoted performance rights as part of its employee incentive scheme. These securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX, providing an opportunity for employees to benefit from the company’s growth. The issuance reflects Mystate’s commitment to rewarding and retaining talent.

For further insights into AU:MYS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.