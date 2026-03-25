Myriad (MYGN) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Myriad Genetics (MYGN). Shares have added about 4.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Myriad due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Myriad Genetics Tops Q4 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

Myriad Genetics, Inc. reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 350% and increased 33.3% year over year.

Adjusted earnings exclude amortization expenses from acquired intangible assets, equity compensation and real estate optimization. GAAP loss per share came in at 8 cents in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s loss of 47 cents.

For the full year, adjusted earnings were 6 cents per share compared with the year-ago period’s earnings of 14 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projected the company’s 2025 earnings per share to be flat.

MYGN’s Revenues

Total revenues fell 0.4% year over year to $209.8 million but exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.07%. Testing volumes increased 2% year over year.

For full-year 2025, revenues totaled $824.5 million, declining 1.6% from the year-ago period. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate slightly by 0.3%.

Detailed Breakdown of MYGN’s Q4 Revenues

In the fourth quarter, Hereditary Cancer testing revenues increased 3% year over year to $96.8 million. Tumor Profiling testing revenues rose 2% year over year to $31.5 million. Prenatal testing revenues came in flat at $44.9 million, while Mental Health revenues decreased 10% to $36.6 million.

MYGN’s Q4 Margin Performance

The gross margin fell 168 basis points (bps) to 70% due to a 5.5% increase in the cost of revenues.

Research and development expenses dropped 14.1% year over year to $25.5 million. SG&A expenses dipped 16.4% to $55.6 million in the reported quarter.

The adjusted operating loss was $3 million compared with a loss of $17.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

MYGN’s Financial Position

Myriad Genetics exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $149.6 million compared with $102.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Long-term debt amounted to $119.9 million, higher than $39.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

The cumulative net cash outflow from operating activities at the end of the reported quarter was $1.8 million compared with an outflow of $8.7 million in the year-ago period.

Myriad Genetics’ 2026 Guidance

Myriad Genetics reiterated its full-year 2026 guidance, which it introduced during preliminary fourth-quarter 2025 results in January. Revenues are expected to be between $860 million and $880 million in 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $867.5 million.

Full-year adjusted gross margin is expected to be in the 68%-69% range. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted in the $37-$49 million band.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.

The consensus estimate has shifted -21.15% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Myriad has a great Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a C. Following the exact same course, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Myriad has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Myriad is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Over the past month, Moderna (MRNA), a stock from the same industry, has gained 1.6%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended December 2025 more than a month ago.

Moderna reported revenues of $678 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -29.8%. EPS of -$2.11 for the same period compares with -$2.50 a year ago.

Moderna is expected to post a loss of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +19.4%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.2%.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for Moderna. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of C.

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Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.