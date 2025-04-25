Myriad Genetics Unveils Promising Clinical Data on Precise MRD Test for Oligometastatic Clear-Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma at AACR Annual Meeting

Myriad Genetics will present new data on its Precise MRD test for renal cell carcinoma at the AACR Annual Meeting.

Quiver AI Summary

Myriad Genetics, Inc. announced that it will present new clinical data on its Precise MRD test at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, focusing on its application in patients with oligometastatic clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). Dr. Chad Tang will discuss a Phase 2 trial showing that metastasis-directed radiation therapy (MDT) can delay or avoid the need for systemic therapies without compromising survival, highlighting the test's ability to detect circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) at low levels. Results indicate that patients identified as MRD-positive had a significantly shorter time before starting systemic therapy compared to those who were MRD-negative. Myriad’s Precise MRD test is designed to improve detection sensitivity for ctDNA, potentially offering personalized treatment strategies for patients with this challenging cancer type. The findings also point to the advancement of the test's clinical utility and its ongoing evaluation across various research studies.

Potential Positives

Myriad Genetics' Precise MRD test demonstrated significant effectiveness by identifying more than 50% of patients as MRD-positive at their baseline visit, showcasing its superiority over first-generation MRD tests.

The study results suggest that the ultrasensitive ctDNA detection can help patients avoid or delay aggressive systemic treatments without compromising overall survival, indicating a potential for improved patient outcomes.

The presentation of this clinical data at the prestigious AACR Annual Meeting positions Myriad Genetics as a leader in innovative cancer diagnostic solutions and enhances its visibility in the oncology community.

Myriad's continued development of the Precise MRD assay, alongside ongoing research partnerships, demonstrates the company’s commitment to advancing personalized cancer care and addressing unmet clinical needs.

Potential Negatives

The mention that no clinically-utilized prognostic markers currently exist to identify patients benefiting from treatment de-escalation strategies may indicate a limitation in the applicability of their test.

The complexity and challenges associated with oligometastatic ccRCC may raise concerns about the test's effectiveness in real-world applications.

The disclosure of potential risks and uncertainties regarding forward-looking statements might signal to investors that there are considerable challenges ahead for the company’s anticipated developments and market performance.

FAQ

What is the Precise MRD test by Myriad Genetics?

The Precise MRD test is an ultrasensitive tumor-informed assay that detects circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in cancer patients.

When will the new clinical data be presented?

The new clinical data will be shared on April 28, 2025, during the AACR Annual Meeting.

What type of cancer is the Precise MRD test focused on?

The test is focused on oligometastatic clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).

What are the benefits of the metastasis-directed radiation therapy (MDT)?

MDT can help patients delay or avoid systemic treatments without compromising survival outcomes, enhancing patient care.

How does the Precise MRD test improve sensitivity in detecting ctDNA?

It employs large tumor-informed panels and a novel ranking algorithm to optimize ctDNA detection in low-abundance cases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MYGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $MYGN stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$MYGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MYGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MYGN forecast page.

$MYGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MYGN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MYGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.75.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.5 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners set a target price of $21.0 on 12/09/2024

Full Release



SALT LAKE CITY, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Myriad Genetics, Inc



. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine, announced new clinical data will be shared at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting that highlights the performance of the Precise MRD test in patients with oligometastatic clear-cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).





A podium presentation titled “Phase 2 trial of metastasis directed radiotherapy without systemic therapy (MRWS) for oligometastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) and investigation of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as a personalized biomarker” will be presented by Dr. Chad Tang, M.D., associate professor in the department of genitourinary radiation oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC) on April 28. The abstract presentation number is CT132.





MRWS offers substantial advantages for patients compared to more aggressive frontline systemic therapies; however, no clinically-utilized prognostic markers exist to identify patients who would benefit from such treatment de-escalation strategies



1



. Moreover, oligometastatic ccRCC poses a unique challenge for MRD assays because tumors tend to be heterogeneous, slow growing, low shedding, and generally limited in trackable mutations



1



. Myriad’s ultrasensitive ctDNA MRD assay can detect very low ctDNA levels by employing large, tumor-informed panels and offers new possibilities for patients who might be optimal candidates for MRWS in lieu of systemic therapy, potentially avoiding serious side effects and high costs.





“This study demonstrated that metastasis-directed radiation therapy (MDT) can help patients delay or avoid systematic treatments without sacrificing outcomes. Overall survival was not compromised, with survival rates of 94% at two years and 87% at three years,” said Tang. “The study also suggests that ultrasensitive ctDNA detection is a promising personalized biomarker that may offer opportunities for de-escalated, personalized care in patients with a cancer type that does not otherwise have many good biomarkers. Our data show those who tested positive on Precise MRD prior to MRWS initiated systemic therapy within a median time of 27 months, whereas those who tested negative on Precise MRD were maintained on MDT for a median time of 54 months.”





“We are delighted that this clinical readout of Precise MRD was selected as a late-breaking oral presentation at AACR,” said Dale Muzzey, chief scientific officer, Myriad Genetics. “In this study, our ultrasensitive MRD assay identified more than 50% of patients as MRD-positive at their baseline visit, which is impressive given that the very low tumor fractions common in ccRCC are often below the detection limits of first-generation MRD tests. Many of these patients may have gotten false negatives if tested on earlier MRD assays, and that is clinically meaningful because MRD positivity in this study was associated with substantially longer duration prior to the initiation of more aggressive systemic therapy. The performance of Precise MRD in this challenging clinical setting gives us optimism about its potential validity and utility in a range of other applications.”





In addition to the podium presentation by Dr. Tang, two Precise MRD posters will be on display on April 30 from 9:00am – 12:00pm in Section 10:







Poster #6639:



Optimized selection of tumor-informed MRD panels enhances sensitivity of ctDNA detection







Summary: Myriad’s Precise MRD test is an ultrasensitive second-generation hybrid-capture-based tumor-informed assay that detects ctDNA in the plasma and uses a novel ranking algorithm to select up to 1,000 high-confidence targets based on tumor-specific and target-specific features to optimize panel design for residual disease detection.











Poster #6639: Optimized selection of tumor-informed MRD panels enhances sensitivity of ctDNA detection Summary: Myriad’s Precise MRD test is an ultrasensitive second-generation hybrid-capture-based tumor-informed assay that detects ctDNA in the plasma and uses a novel ranking algorithm to select up to 1,000 high-confidence targets based on tumor-specific and target-specific features to optimize panel design for residual disease detection.



Poster #6641:



Inclusion of INDEL somatic variants in MRD panels improves confidence in ctDNA residual release detection







Summary: Including insertion/deletion (INDEL) mutations in the tumor-informed, patient-specific tumor panels used to monitor for MRD in patients with cancer increases the likelihood of detecting low abundance ctDNA and achieving high sensitivity at low tumor concentrations.







Precise MRD is available for use in research studies pursued jointly by Myriad and academic or pharmaceutical investigators. Myriad continues to develop its Precise MRD assay to meet the needs of patients with cancer, academic partners, and biopharma companies. The test is currently being evaluated in several high-impact studies and is performed at the company’s state-of-the-art laboratory facility in Salt Lake City.







1





"Charting the Path to Systemic Therapy De-escalation—Oligometastatic Kidney Cancer as a Paradigm" by Tang and





Msaouel





PMID: 38451536









About Myriad’s Precise MRD Test







Myriad’s Precise MRD test is a tumor-informed, whole genome sequencing (WGS) based test that monitors hundreds to thousands of tumor-specific variants, enabling exceptional sensitivity and quantification of ctDNA in the blood of patients with cancer. The Precise MRD test can be used to monitor ctDNA levels throughout a cancer patient’s clinical care, starting immediately after diagnosis and continuing through treatment.







About Myriad Oncology







Myriad Oncology provides a portfolio of advanced genetic and tumor genomic testing solutions, including risk assessment, screening, tools to aid treatment guidance, and survivorship planning. The Myriad Oncology offering is designed to meet the unique needs of oncology specialists and their patients across each step in the patient care continuum.







About Myriad Genetics







Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit



www.myriad.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the study and how it suggests that ultrasensitive ctDNA detection is a promising personalized biomarker that may offer opportunities for de-escalated, personalized care in patients with cancer types that does not otherwise have many good biomarkers, the potential of the company’s ultrasensitive ctDNA MRD assay to offer new possibilities for patients who might be optimal candidates for MRWS in lieu of systemic therapy, potentially reducing serious side effects and high costs, and the company’s optimism regarding Precise MRD’s potential validity and utility in a range of other applications. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2025, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.







Investor Contact







Matt Scalo





(801) 584-3532









IR@myriad.com











Media Contact







Kate Schraml





(224) 875-4493









PR@myriad.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.