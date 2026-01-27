BioTech
Myriad Genetics Unveils Commercialization Roadmap For Precise MRD Assay

January 27, 2026 — 12:21 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN), a leading molecular diagnostics company, has announced a commercialization roadmap for its Precise MRD assay.

This groundbreaking technology leverages ultrasensitive circulating tumor DNA detection to provide valuable insights across multiple cancer types.

The company plans a limited launch of Precise MRD with select community-based clinicians in breast cancer starting in March 2026, followed by colorectal and renal cancers later that year. Myriad also aims to expand into ovarian and endometrial cancers from 2027 onward.

Interim clinical studies have demonstrated the assay's ability to detect ctDNA down to one part per million, with high baseline sensitivity and strong predictive power for recurrence and treatment response in breast and colorectal cancers.

These findings have been presented at leading medical conferences and published in peer-reviewed journals, further reinforcing Precise MRD's potential role in real-world precision oncology care.

MYGN is currently trading at $5.77, down 0.69 percent on the Nasdaq.

