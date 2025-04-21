Myriad Genetics Study Finds GeneSight Test Reduces Psychiatric Hospitalizations in Major Depressive Disorder Patients

Myriad Genetics announces findings showing the GeneSight test may reduce hospitalizations in major depressive disorder patients.

Myriad Genetics, Inc. announced that a study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology found that the GeneSight® Psychotropic Test significantly reduced psychiatric hospitalizations in patients with major depressive disorder. The study revealed a 39% decrease in psychiatric-related hospitalizations and identified that healthcare providers may be using genetic insights from the test to make more informed medication choices, reducing the trial-and-error approach. Dr. Dale Muzzey highlighted the importance of the GeneSight test in personalizing mental health care, while Dr. Crystal Nelson emphasized the relief and hope patients feel when they learn genetics could influence their treatment outcomes. The study examined over 21,000 patients and linked test results to healthcare utilization, although it did not include a control group for comparison. Myriad Genetics aims to improve patient care through precision medicine and molecular testing.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Myriad Genetics, Inc



. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics testing and precision medicine, today announced that the



Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology



has published a



study



showing those with major depressive disorder had fewer psychiatric hospitalizations after taking the



GeneSight





®



Psychotropic Test.





“Millions of Americans face major depressive disorder each year, and the GeneSight test provides genetic insights that may help healthcare providers personalize the selection of mental health medications,” said Dale Muzzey, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Myriad Genetics. “This study found lower psychiatric-related hospitalizations following use of the GeneSight test, suggesting that GeneSight may help healthcare providers identify effective medications and reduce the trial-and-error prescribing process that can lead to increased healthcare resource utilization.”





The publication includes additional analysis of the study results first



shared



at the 2024 American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists conference



.



The study, entitled "Real-World Impact of Pharmacogenomic Testing on Medication Use and Healthcare Resource Utilization in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder,” showed, following GeneSight testing:







There was an almost 40% relative reduction in the proportion of patients who filled prescriptions with significant gene-drug interactions. We believe these data suggest that healthcare providers are using the GeneSight test to inform treatment decisions.



There was an almost 40% relative reduction in the proportion of patients who filled prescriptions with significant gene-drug interactions. We believe these data suggest that healthcare providers are using the GeneSight test to inform treatment decisions.



A 39% relative reduction in psychiatric-related hospitalizations and a 29% relative reduction in hospitalizations for any reason were observed.



A 39% relative reduction in psychiatric-related hospitalizations and a 29% relative reduction in hospitalizations for any reason were observed.



Patients who were switched to medications with no/moderate gene-drug interactions had a 44% relative reduction in psychiatric hospitalizations and a 34% relative reduction in hospitalizations for any reason.











“As a practicing psychiatrist, this study reinforces my decision to order the GeneSight test for my patients. Many patients don’t respond well to the first prescribed medication and the rate of positive medication response declines after that



1



,” said Dr. Crystal Nelson, a psychiatrist in Newnan, GA. "My patients who suffer from major depressive disorder often share a renewed sense of hope after I tell them about and order the GeneSight test. Many of them share that they are relieved to learn that genetics may have been a reason why a medication failed them.”





_______________







1





American Journal of Psychiatry



. “Acute and longer-term outcomes in depressed outpatients requiring one or several treatment steps: a STAR*D report”



https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17074942/













About the Study







The study analyzed a dataset generated by linking more than a half million de-identified patients who received the GeneSight test to administrative insurance claims from a nationwide data warehouse in the United States. Nearly 21,000 patients with major depressive disorder met inclusion criteria to be included in the study. The study authors then evaluated this dataset with regard to medications prescribed before and after GeneSight testing, as well as healthcare resource utilization before and after GeneSight testing. The company believes that GeneSight testing contributed to the reduction in patients who filled prescriptions with significant gene-drug interactions and the reduction in hospitalizations, but the study did not include an analysis of a non-GeneSight control group to evaluate whether or to what extent GeneSight testing was the cause of these reductions.







About the GeneSight







®







Test







The GeneSight Psychotropic Test from Myriad Genetics is the category-leading pharmacogenomic (PGx) test for more than 60 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. The GeneSight test can help inform clinicians about how a patient’s genes may impact how they metabolize and/or respond to certain psychiatric medications. The GeneSight test supplements other information considered by a clinician as part of a comprehensive medical assessment. Learn more at



GeneSight.com



.







About Myriad Genetics







Myriad Genetics is a leading molecular diagnostics testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers molecular tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where molecular insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit



www.myriad.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the study's finding of lower psychiatric-related hospitalizations following the use of the GeneSight test, suggesting that GeneSight may help healthcare providers identify effective medications and reduce the trial-and-error prescribing process that can lead to increased healthcare resource utilization, as well as the company’s belief that the study’s data suggest that healthcare providers are using the GeneSight test to inform treatment decisions, and the company believes that GeneSight testing contributed to the reduction in patients who filled prescriptions with significant gene-drug interactions and the reduction in hospitalizations. These “forward-looking statements” are management’s expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2025, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.







Investor Contact







Matt Scalo





(801) 584-3532









IR@myriad.com











Media Contact







Kate Schraml





(224) 875-4493









PR@myriad.com







