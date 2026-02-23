Myriad Genetics Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Monday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $7.9 million or $0.08 per share, compared to $42.5 million or $0.47 per share last year.

Adjusted net income of $3.9 million or $0.04 per share, compared to $3.2 million or $0.03 per share last year.

Revenues were $209.8 million, compared to $210.6 million last year.

Looking forward to full year 2026, the company expects revenues of $860 million to $880 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.