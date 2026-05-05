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Myriad Genetics Q1 Loss Widens

May 05, 2026 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter results with revenue rising slightly from last year, while losses widened compared to the prior period.

The company posted revenue of $200.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, up from $195.9 million a year earlier. Net loss widened to $34.1 million from a near break-even loss of $0.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Loss per share was $0.36 for the quarter, while weighted average shares outstanding stood at 93.7 million.

Operating loss came in at $30.7 million, up from $29.0 million last year, as total operating expenses increased to $168.3 million from $163.2 million. The higher expenses were driven in part by research and development costs of $27.1 million and sales and marketing expenses of $73.6 million.

MYGN is currently trading after hours at $4.47, down $0.56 or 11.13 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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