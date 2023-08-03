Myriad Genetics Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN):

Earnings: -$116.1 million in Q2 vs. -$14.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.42 in Q2 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.4 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.08 per share Revenue: $183.5 million in Q2 vs. $179.3 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $(-0.36) - $(-0.24) Full year revenue guidance: $730 - $750 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.