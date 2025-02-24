Myriad Genetics Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN):

Earnings: -$42.5 million in Q4 vs. -$31.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.47 in Q4 vs. -$0.36 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.2 million or $0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $210.6 million in Q4 vs. $196.6 million in the same period last year.

