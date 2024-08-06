Myriad Genetics Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN):

Earnings: -$36.7 million in Q2 vs. -$116.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q2 vs. -$1.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.5 million or $0.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $211.5 million in Q2 vs. $183.5 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.08-$0.12 Full year revenue guidance: $835-$845 Mln

