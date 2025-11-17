Stocks
MYR Group (MYRG) Price Target Increased by 11.22% to 245.41

November 17, 2025 — 09:19 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for MYR Group (NasdaqGS:MYRG) has been revised to $245.41 / share. This is an increase of 11.22% from the prior estimate of $220.66 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $265.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.96% from the latest reported closing price of $229.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in MYR Group. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYRG is 0.22%, an increase of 0.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 20,078K shares. MYRG / MYR Group Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of MYRG is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 925K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares , representing a decrease of 7.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 47.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 625K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares , representing an increase of 40.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 73.53% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 569K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares , representing a decrease of 10.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 56.76% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 494K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares , representing a decrease of 13.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 18.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 473K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MYRG by 39.01% over the last quarter.

