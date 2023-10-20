MYR Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MYRG

In trading on Friday, shares of MYR Group Inc (Symbol: MYRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $127.05, changing hands as low as $126.60 per share. MYR Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYRG's low point in its 52 week range is $76.97 per share, with $156.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $126.99.

