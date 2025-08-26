Markets
Mynd.ai To Acquire Patents, Trademarks Related To AI Voice And Remote-control Technology

(RTTNews) - Mynd.ai, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the software, patents, trademarks, know-how and other intellectual property related to a AI voice and remote-control technology. With only a remote control, a USB receiver, and a browser extension, the technology enables voice and remote control of PCs and Macs and connects to any front-of-class display. The company plans to close the transaction during the third quarter.

"Acquiring this technology will afford Mynd with an incredible opportunity to further incorporate AI into our Promethean ActivSuite and Explain Everything Platforms allowing customers to save time, gain insight, and seamlessly interact with content," said Lance Solomon, Mynd's Chief Product Officer.

