MYI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (Symbol: MYI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.88, changing hands as high as $10.88 per share. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MYI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MYI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.20 per share, with $11.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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