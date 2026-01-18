My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in January

Key Points

Good dividend stocks provide reliable, passive income.

Look for dividend companies with a strong track record of paying the dividend.

Other good attributes of a strong dividend stock include a healthy yield, strong free-cash-flow generation, and earnings.

10 stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble ›

Dividend stocks can be a good way for investors to add sources of reliable passive income to their portfolios. Stocks have whipped up and down in recent years, and while this is nothing new for long-term-minded investors, diversifying your investment strategy can sometimes be just as important as diversifying your portfolio.

The key to investing in dividend stocks is to make sure they have a good track record, are generating enough free cash flow and earnings to cover their dividend, and also have the capacity to raise it in the future.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

My top dividend stock to buy this month is Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), which has a trailing-12-month dividend yield of roughly 2.9%. Here's why I think the company is a top dividend stock to own.

A Dividend King that will reliably continue to pay healthy dividends

As a dividend stock, Procter & Gamble is as reliable as it gets. The company is a Dividend King, meaning it has paid and increased its annual dividend for at least 50 years. In fact, the company has accomplished this feat for an incredible 69 years. The company is also poised to continue doing so, as reflected in its trailing free-cash-flow yield and payout ratio.

The free-cash-flow yield is higher than the dividend yield, and the company's payout ratio is about 60%. The payout ratio looks at the amount of dividends paid out each quarter or year as a percentage of earnings. It's ideal if a company can cover its capital distributions from its earnings, so it doesn't have to dip into other sources of capital. At a 60% payout ratio, this shows Procter & Gamble has plenty of capacity to keep increasing its annual dividend.

Now, Procter & Gamble isn't exactly a high-flying artificial intelligence stock that is going to triple your money in a bull market. It's a mature blue-chip stock. However, the company is a safe defensive pick because it makes many household items, including paper towels, laundry detergent, and soap, that families use daily and will likely prioritize during a recession.

It's a good idea for investors to have some of these safer, steadier stocks in their portfolios, especially in these market conditions, which seem to flip on a dime from bullish to bearish and back again. Plus, a nearly 3% dividend yield is solid and will only get more attractive if interest rates keep falling.

Should you buy stock in Procter & Gamble right now?

Before you buy stock in Procter & Gamble, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Procter & Gamble wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,578!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,141,628!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 18, 2026.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.