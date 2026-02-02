My Top 3 Predictions for Nvidia in 2026

Key Points

Nvidia has a high chance of surpassing fiscal 2027 revenue estimates.

The company also enjoys high pricing power, translating into robust margins.

Nvidia is also well positioned to defend its GPU market share, despite rising competitive pressures.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) continues to dominate the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in 2026. With dramatic demand for its Blackwell systems and increasing AI data center spending, the company appears to have several growth catalysts working in its favor.

Against this backdrop, here are my top three predictions for Nvidia in 2026.

Nvidia can surpass consensus revenue estimates in fiscal 2027

I believe Nvidia could surpass average consensus revenue estimates of $323.3 billion for fiscal 2027 (ending Jan. 31, 2027), thanks to multiple tailwinds.

The company is benefiting from hyperscalers increasingly shifting to rack-scale solutions that bundle cutting-edge GPUs, CPUs, high-speed networking, and software instead of purchasing just hardware chips. Coupled with the exceptional demand for Blackwell systems, Nvidia appears positioned to sustain strong pricing power throughout 2026. The company has revenue visibility of over $500 billion for its Blackwell and next-generation Rubin systems from the start of 2025 through 2026.

Hyperscalers are also increasingly shifting from less frequent training workloads to repetitive inference workloads (deployment of AI models in real-time production environments). The industry's increasing focus on power efficiency and costs can spur a hardware upgrade cycle, as data centers look to newer platforms like Nvidia's Vera Rubin systems (expected to be launched in the second half of 2026)to lower the total cost of ownership for AI deployments at scale. This can drive additional demand for Nvidia in the coming years.

Hence, even without depending on any single big assumption, revenue can exceed expectations with higher-than-anticipated large customer deployments and repeat orders. Overall, Nvidia has a credible path to exceeding Wall Street revenue estimates in fiscal 2027, provided shipments remain on track and AI infrastructure spending remains resilient.

Gross margins can remain around 75%, despite competition

Nvidia can also sustain gross margins of roughly 75% in fiscal 2027, in line with the company's mid-70s guidance. The company's revenue mix is heavily skewed toward high-margin data center GPUs and networking products. The company is also witnessing growth in its high-margin software and services business.

With Blackwell and Rubin systems further strengthening Nvidia's pricing power, Nvidia is all set to maintain its profitability despite increasing competition from Advanced Micro Devices and other players.

Nvidia can sustain its discrete GPU market share in 2026

Nvidia exited the third quarter of fiscal 2025 with a 92% share of the global GPU market, which was two percentage points down sequentially. However, despite intensifying competition from Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm, the company's chances of reversing the market share decline remain high.

Nvidia's competitive moat goes beyond chips and extends to its CUDA software ecosystem, mature developer tools, and AI frameworks. This ecosystem enables faster deployments for customers while making switching to competing platforms significantly costly. Hence, the ecosystem advantage can help Nvidia sustain its market dominance even as competitors ramp up their AI hardware offerings.

Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

