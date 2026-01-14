My Top 10 Portfolio Holdings to Start 2026

I own about 45 stocks in my portfolio, but some make up a significantly higher portion of my assets than others. In this video, I give a quick rundown of my largest investments right now and some brief comments on why I like each one.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan. 9, 2026. The video was published on Jan. 10, 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Should you buy stock in General Motors right now?

Before you buy stock in General Motors, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and General Motors wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $487,089!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,139,053!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 970% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 14, 2026.

Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in Berkshire Hathaway, Dream Finders Homes, General Motors, Howard Hughes, Kinsale Capital Group, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Realty Income, SoFi Technologies, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Dream Finders Homes, Howard Hughes, Kinsale Capital Group, MercadoLibre, Pinterest, Realty Income, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.