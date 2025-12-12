My Top-10 Portfolio Holdings for 2026

Key Points

There are about 45 stocks in my portfolio, but there are some I have far more money in than others.

SoFi is my largest investment as we head into 2026 thanks to stellar stock performance over the past couple of years.

MercadoLibre, General Motors, and Realty Income are also large positions for me.

Every year, I like to do an extensive portfolio checkup, making sure my portfolio isn't out of balance or in need of major changes. And in doing so, I assess the performance of the several dozen stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in my portfolio, paying particular attention to the largest positions.

Without further delay, here are my top-10 stock holdings as we head into 2026, listed in order from largest positions to smallest:

1. SoFi

In full disclosure, I didn't plan on SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) becoming my largest stock position. But the fintech disruptor has risen by about 400% from my cost basis in just a couple of years thanks to stellar growth and better-than-expected profitability.

2. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) is an incredible business. Often referred to as the "Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) of Latin America," MercadoLibre also has a massive financial technology business that includes payment processing, lending, and more. E-commerce and fintech penetration have a long way to go in the company's key markets, and it could be an exciting growth story for years to come.

3. General Motors

Not only do I consider General Motors (NYSE: GM) to be one of the most undervalued stocks in my portfolio, but it is also one of the most overlooked businesses by many investors who dismiss it as a "legacy" automaker. GM has become the clear No. 2 electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer in the United States, and lower interest rates could help reinvigorate the new auto market in the coming years.

4. Realty Income

I've called Realty Income (NYSE: O) my favorite overall dividend stock in the market, and I stand by that statement. This excellent real estate investment trust, or REIT, has a portfolio of more than 15,000 top-notch properties and a dividend yield of 5.7% with a multidecade track record of income growth.

5. Pinterest

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is doing a great job of building out the e-commerce capabilities of its platform and of using AI to improve the user experience. Recent user growth has been impressive, and although the company is facing tariff-related headwinds to its international advertising business, I believe Pinterest has an incredibly bright future ahead of it.

6. Berkshire Hathaway

I've written several times that if I could only own one stock, it would be Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) -- and that's still just as true as ever, even with CEO Warren Buffett set to retire at the end of 2025. Berkshire offers a collection of more than 60 subsidiary businesses, a stock portfolio worth more than $300 billion, and more cash on its balance sheet than any other publicly traded company in the United States.

7. Dream Finders Homes

To put it mildly, I believe there's a lot of pent-up demand for new homes in the United States. That's especially true when it comes to entry-level homes in relatively affordable markets, and that's what homebuilder Dream Finders Homes (NYSE: DFH) focuses on. This builder uses a land-light model and operates primarily in the Sun Belt region, and is doing a great job of capital allocation.

8. Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE: KNSL) is an insurance company that focuses on specialty insurance products. It has an incredible track record of best-in-class profitability and has only captured a small fraction of its potential market. Kinsale was higher on this list until a recent pullback, but I see a buying opportunity here and plan to add shares in the new year.

9. Walt Disney

I'm a big fan of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) as a business. The theme parks are an absolute cash machine, Disney has an incredible library of intellectual property, and although it's still figuring out how to optimize its streaming strategy, there's massive profit potential.

10. Howard Hughes Holdings

Howard Hughes Holdings (NYSE: HHH) is primarily a real estate development company that builds master-planned communities. It controls large tracts of land and uses demand created by residential neighborhoods to build and own commercial properties, creating a cycle of value creation.

It's also worth noting that this list only includes my largest individual stock holdings. I also own substantial ETF holdings, especially when it comes to Vanguard index funds. If I were to include ETFs, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ: VTWO), and the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) would all be among my 10 largest holdings.

How concentrated is my portfolio?

I own about 45 stocks and ETFs altogether, but my portfolio is rather top heavy. The 10 stocks on this list make up 44% of my total account value. This makes sense, as not only are they generally my highest conviction investments, but some of them have been incredible performers recently (like SoFi). I'm not planning to sell a single share of any of these stocks. But to be fair, one of my 2026 investment goals is to use new deposits to diversify and build out some of my smaller stock and ETF positions.

