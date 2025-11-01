My Honest Take on SoundHound AI's Latest Earnings Report

Key Points

SoundHound AI’s revenue more than tripled last quarter, but profitability remains out of reach.

The company’s cash burn and shareholder dilution are speeding up, not slowing down.

Despite impressive growth, SoundHound AI is more of a hold than a strong buy for now.

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

Audio controls expert SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is preparing its next earnings report for the evening of Thursday, Nov. 6. The company knocked the previous report out of the park, crushing analyst expectations across the board. The stock rose 26% the next day and 54% over the following week. SoundHound AI's Q2 report was a big win. Case closed!

...or was it?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Call me a nitpicker, but I'm not so sure that SoundHound AI deserved a 54% price jump after that report.

SoundHound AI's explosive growth turned heads on Wall Street

At first glance, everything looked perfect. SoundHound AI's revenues more than tripled year over year to $42.7 million. Adjusted net losses shrank from $0.04 to $0.03 per share. Those are the headline numbers, and SoundHound AI aced both of them. The average Wall Street analyst would have settled for a deeper net loss of $0.09 per share on lower revenues in the neighborhood of $32.9 million.

SoundHound's Q2 was a "show me" quarter, and the company delivered where most people were looking. Top-line growth surged to unexpected heights and the artificial intelligence (AI) developer signed a raft of impressive new deals. Together with milder adjusted losses, these upsides helped justify the market's excitement and the stock's big move. Management's raised outlook and cash cushion are real strengths.

SoundHound AI's fundamentals still raise an eyebrow

But the underlying fundamentals show a company still early in its transition toward sustainable, profitable growth. Cash burn, dilution, narrowing margins, a heavy dose of stock-based compensation, and the reliance on lumpy, sometimes low-margin deals are all realities that a level-headed investor shouldn't ignore.

All of these issues showed up in the widely celebrated Q2 report. Execution risk remains, particularly if SoundHound AI's revenue momentum stalls or costs aren't reined in.

What's not to love? Let's start with these three things.

Let's take a quick look at some of the concerns I listed above.

Cash burn

SoundHound AI burned $24.7 million of cash in the second quarter, based on $24.5 million in negative operating cash flows and $0.2 million of capital expenses.

And the cash burn is growing larger. Free cash flows were a negative $18.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Stock dilution

The company keeps its lights on by selling new shares on the open market. SoundHound AI pocketed $260.8 million of extra cash from stock sales over the last four quarters, for example. The number of shares has more than doubled in three years:

Sure, it makes sense to take advantage of unreasonably high share prices by issuing more stock to hungry buyers. But this strategy undermines the value of long-term stock holdings, essentially halving each share's participation in future profits in this three-year period. Maybe it's time to start looking at fresh debt as an incoming cash source instead -- or positive cash flows, even.

Stock-based compensation

This problem is kind of complicated. SoundHound AI is glossing over its deeply unprofitable operations by issuing stock instead of cash-based paychecks. Twenty-three percent of last quarter's operating expenses consisted of stock awards.

This approach makes the company's financial statements less transparent while adding fuel to the dilution fires mentioned earlier. The non-cash stock awards also result in stronger adjusted bottom-line results, helping people forget about the painfully negative GAAP earnings and cash flows.

It's true that many companies rely on stock-based compensation, especially in the tech sector and during the early high-growth phase of a long-term business plan. That doesn't mean I have to like it -- so I don't. GAAP earnings and free cash flows are better than adjusted earnings, any day of the week.

The best way to think about SoundHound AI's next move

The best long-term investments marry explosive growth with a credible path to profitability and strong unit economics. SoundHound's Q2 showed the former in spades, but investors should keep a close eye on the latter to make sure the business can ultimately live up to the hype.

I say this as a SoundHound AI shareholder with lofty expectations for the company's long-term growth story. I just think people are too quick to brush off the risks and challenges this company faces on the road to potential greatness.

Unless next week's Q3 report is truly game-changing, I wouldn't mind a calmer market response or even a price cut. Meanwhile, SoundHound AI is more of a hold than an active buy idea in my book.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $603,392!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,241,236!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Anders Bylund has positions in SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.