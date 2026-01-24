My 6 Highest Conviction Stock Picks for 2026 and Beyond

Key Points

The world needs to invest trillions of dollars into AI infrastructure and clean energy in the coming years.

The world's population is aging, creating a massive need for retirement income.

These six companies are emerging as leaders in capitalizing on these investment megatrends.

Some trends are just undeniable. The world needs to invest trillions of dollars over the coming years to support AI infrastructure and the transition to lower-carbon energy sources. Additionally, the population is aging, creating a massive retirement-income gap.

Several companies are emerging as leaders in capitalizing on these trends, led by the following six. Here's what drives my high conviction that they can enrich investors in 2026 and beyond.

Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) sits at the center of three of my highest-conviction investment themes: AI infrastructure, the growing demand for wealth products, and the global real estate recovery. The leading global investment firm recently launched its first AI infrastructure fund, aiming to acquire up to $100 billion in AI infrastructure assets, from energy and land to data centers and compute power. Brookfield is also building a wealth solutions business and is a leader in real estate investing.

The company estimates that these catalysts should support 25% annual earnings growth over the next five years. Meanwhile, it has a long growth runway ahead. Brookfield expects the world will need to invest $7 trillion into AI infrastructure over the coming decade. Meanwhile, individual investors control over $40 trillion in wealth, which they're increasingly seeking to allocate into income-producing alternative investments, including private real estate.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) operates the country's largest natural gas infrastructure platform, transporting 40% of the country's gas production. That puts it in a strong position to capitalize on growing demand for gas to support AI data centers, increased electrification, and the onshoring of manufacturing.

The company believes gas demand in the country will increase by 28 billion cubic feet per day by 2030, a roughly 25% surge from 2024's level. Kinder Morgan has already secured $10 billion of new capital projects that it expects will enter service through 2030 (primarily related to gas infrastructure). Meanwhile, it's pursuing an additional $10 billion of projects to further enhance and extend its growth outlook. Along with higher rates on new gas contracts as legacy agreements expire, these projects should help fuel robust earnings growth in the coming years, giving it more fuel to increase its over 4%-yielding dividend.

Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is more than a social media giant. The company is investing heavily to become a leader in AI. Meta's grand ambition is to build personal superintelligence for everyone.

While we could be a few years (or more) away from that, the company is already building several exciting AI products. Billions of people already use its Meta AI chatbot every day. Meanwhile, the company has launched a line of AI glasses that are in high demand and have a huge market opportunity.

The company is only scratching the surface of its AI potential. In the words of CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Meta's third-quarterearnings call "The upside is extremely high for both our existing apps and new products and businesses that are becoming possible to build."

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is a leader in clean energy infrastructure. It owns, operates, and develops clean power generation and electric and gas transmission infrastructure. It's in an ideal position to capitalize on the coming power surge.

NextEra has become the partner of choice for AI companies seeking to secure power supplies for their data centers. It recently signed several power deals with Meta and Google. Additionally, NextEra has gotten into the data center development business by partnering with Google and energy giant ExxonMobil.

The company estimates that it could invest between $295 billion and $325 billion into new clean power generation capacity, electricity and gas transmission infrastructure, and data centers through 2032. That should support 8%+ annual adjusted earnings-per-share growth while powering continued dividend increases.

Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the world's largest real estate investment trusts (REITs). It focuses on investing in income-generating properties (retail, industrial, gaming, and data centers) secured by long-term net leases. Those rental agreements provide the REIT with very stable cash flow to support its high-yielding monthly dividend (currently over 5%).

The REIT sits at the intersection of two global megatrends: The nearly $50 trillion need for U.S. retirement investment and the $14 trillion of real estate sitting on corporate balance sheets across the U.S. and Europe. Realty Income aims to unlock the value of that real estate by acquiring properties through sale-leaseback transactions to support its dividend and distributions from its private real estate funds.

Prologis

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) is also a leading REIT. It primarily focuses on industrial real estate (logistics properties). Additionally, the company has begun leveraging its expertise in energy (it often installs solar and battery storage at its sites) and its vast land bank to develop data centers. The company's data center power pipeline is up to 5.7 gigawatts (GW) of capacity, while it has installed over 1 GW of solar and battery storage across its portfolio.

As a result, Prologis' global platform is capitalizing on the megatrends of logistics (to support e-commerce and new manufacturing capacity), digital infrastructure, and energy. It signed a record 228 million square feet of leases last year and has strong momentum in 2026. These catalysts should drive robust earnings and dividend growth for the REIT in the years to come.

Adding to my highest conviction stocks in 2026

I already have a sizable position in each company. However, given my high conviction, I plan to add to each one this year. I believe they have the potential to produce above-average total returns for years to come.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Alphabet, Brookfield Corporation, Kinder Morgan, Meta Platforms, NextEra Energy, Prologis, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Brookfield, Brookfield Corporation, Kinder Morgan, Meta Platforms, NextEra Energy, Prologis, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

