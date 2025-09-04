MVST's Expansion in China: How Does This Play for Customer Demand?

Microvast Holdings MVST is a long-standing player in the China market. Its current Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion strategy is key to its growth strategy in this region. This strategy has boosted manufacturing capacity in Huzhou by 2 GWh to manufacture its high-energy nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) 53.5 Ah cell technology.

The global NMC battery market is projected to see a CAGR of 14.8% from 2025 to 2034, driven by the increasing transition to green energy. Per Statista, China’s electric vehicle (EV) market is expected to see a steady annual growth rate of 2.5% from 2025 to 2029. Banking on these data, we are compelled to believe that in this lucrative market, MVST is well-positioned to gain from the current and upcoming demand for EVs.

Financially, the Huzhou plan will contribute heavily toward MVST’s top-line growth, which increased 9.2% year over year in the June quarter. We expect the company’s gross margin to improve and grow beyond its recent year-over-year expansion of 220 basis points.

However, we expect that the project’s success can be hindered by execution and timing risk. MVST may suffer potential customer loss in case of any delays in equipment installation. Moreover, the main risk is associated with the geopolitical uncertainty in the form of a tariff war.

While the primary purpose of this expansion is to cater to the Asia-Pacific region and other global regions, if a proportion of production is intended for the United States, the products will become expensive for U.S. customers, thus hindering its presence in the key market. Hence, the fundamental stance for the company’s Huzhou expansion should be to focus on the rapidly growing China market.

Microvast has skyrocketed 851.3% in the past year, significantly outperforming AirJoule Technologies Corporation AIRJ and Yext YEXT, and the industry as a whole. The industry has rallied 75.4%. AirJoule Technologies has plummeted 21.4%, while Yext has surged 64.7%.

In the year-to-date period, MVST has gained 24.6%, underperforming Yext’s 44% growth, while outperforming the industry’s 20.5% rally and AirJoule Technologies’ 42.4% fall.

From a valuation standpoint, MVST trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, below the industry’s 27.4. Microvast Holdings has a Value Score of D.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MVST’s earnings for 2025 and 2026 has increased 46.2% and 20.8%, respectively, over the past 60 days.

Microvast flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

