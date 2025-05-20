MVB Financial Announces New Share Repurchase Plan, Stock Up

MVB Financial Corp.’s MVBF board of directors announced the authorization of a stock repurchase program of up to $10 million of MVB’s common stock. Following the announcement, shares of MVBF rose 3.2% in yesterday’s trading session.

The company plans to begin the program this month and will continue until the allocated funds are exhausted, the program is terminated, or it is otherwise concluded.

The repurchase strategy will involve acquiring shares through open-market transactions, in block transactions, and privately negotiated deals, under the regulatory framework of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The timing of purchases and the number of shares repurchased under the stock repurchase plan will depend on price, trading volume, market conditions and corporate and regulatory requirements.



MVBF’s Other Capital Distribution Activities

Share buybacks aside, MVB Financial has been regularly raising dividends (hiked its dividend five times in the last five years), with the last increase of 13.3% to 17 cents per share. Based on last day’s closing price of $18.95, the company’s dividend yield currently stands at 3.59%.

Mvb Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Mvb Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Mvb Financial Corp. Quote

MVBF’s strong liquidity position supports its capital distribution plan. As of March 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $251 million, while it had a long-term debt of $74 million.

Larry F. Mazza, CEO, MVB Bank and MVB Financial stated, "MVB’s strong capital position provides the opportunity to execute this stock repurchase program, which further strengthens our already robust shareholder value proposition." "MVB remains committed to the success of our clients, shareholders and the communities we serve," he added.



MVBF’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of MVBF have risen 0.6% compared with the industry’s 5.8% growth in the past three months.

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Other Finance Firms Taking Similar Steps

In February, Piper Sandler Companies PIPR has announced a new share repurchase plan. The board of directors has approved the repurchase of up to $150 million worth of shares of PIPR’s outstanding stock. The buyback program will be effective immediately and expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

Share buybacks aside, PIPR has been regularly raising dividends (hiked its dividend 11 times in the last five years), with the last increase of 8.3% to 65 cents per share.

In January, Prosperity Bancshares PB announced a new stock repurchase program, under which it may repurchase up to 4.8 million shares or 5% of its outstanding common stock. The plan is set to expire on Jan. 21, 2026.

Prior to this, PB had a share buyback plan that authorized the repurchase of almost 4.7 million shares over a period of one year.

