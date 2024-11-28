News & Insights

Muzhu Mining Explores Gold Potential in Quebec

November 28, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Muzhu Mining Ltd. (TSE:MUZU) has released an update.

Muzhu Mining Ltd. has received exploration recommendations for its Sleeping Giant South property in Quebec, highlighting the area’s significant gold potential. The property, part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, contains historical geophysical anomalies and untested drill sites with elevated gold and silver values.

