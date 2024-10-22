Mustang Energy Corp Advances with Key Approvals

Glorious Creation Ltd. (TSE:MEC) has released an update.

Mustang Energy Corp has secured exploration permits for its Ford Lake Project in Saskatchewan, marking a significant step towards potential resource development. Additionally, the company has gained DTC eligibility, enhancing its trading capabilities for U.S. investors and expanding its investor base.

For further insights into TSE:MEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.