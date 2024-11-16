Mustang Bio Interim CFO James Murphy Resigns

(RTTNews) - Mustang Bio, Inc's. (MBIO) interim Chief Financial Officer James Murphy has resigned on November 12, 2024.

Mustang Bio said Friday in the SEC filing that Murphy departure wasn't the result of a disagreement on any matter relating to the company's operations, policies or practices.

On November 15, 2024, the company's Board appointed Manuel Litchman, President and Chief Executive Officer, as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Earlier this week the company said that Nasdaq Hearings Panel approved its request for an extension through January 31, 2025, to demonstrate compliance with $1 bid price requirement through January 31, 2025 and the $2.5 million stockholders' equity requirement, through February 18, 2025.

The company said it is considering all options available to it to regain compliance with the Rules within the extension periods granted by the Panel; however, there can be no assurance that the company will be able to do so.

