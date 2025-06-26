Must-Watch EV and AV Stocks to Supercharge Your Portfolio

An updated edition of the March 13, 2025 article.

Electric and autonomous vehicles are no longer just the future—they’re quickly becoming the present. Per BloombergNEF, global electric vehicle (EV) sales are expected to hit nearly 22 million this year, a sharp 25% jump from last year. One in every four cars sold this year will be either fully electric or a plug-in hybrid. And a big part of this boom is happening in China, which is expected to account for nearly two-thirds of all EV sales. Europe and the United States are also playing catch-up, with a growing number of affordable models being rolled out and battery prices continuing to fall.

Not too long ago, when people talked about EVs, Tesla TSLA was the only name that came to mind. It was the clear leader, making EVs cool, functional and mainstream. But the landscape is changing fast. Legacy automakers like General Motors GM are now pushing hard into the EV space. Startups like Lucid Group LCID are attracting attention with fresh designs and new tech. And Chinese companies like BYD Co Ltd BYDDY are charging ahead with big product lineups and global ambitions. Climate concerns, stricter emission standards and big improvements in battery range and charging speeds are making EVs more practical—and more popular.

Meanwhile, the autonomous vehicle (AV) market is also shifting gears. Future Market Insights projects that the AV market will grow from about $36 billion in 2025 to more than $83 billion by 2035. That’s an 8.7% CAGR, driven by smarter sensors, better connectivity and rising demand for safer, self-driving transport. AV tech is maturing fast, and the companies leading the charge in software, chips, and robotics are worth watching.

Whether you're excited about the rise of cleaner, greener cars—or the possibility of never having to drive one again—this space is full of innovation. And for investors, it might just be one of the most electrifying corners of the market to explore right now.

3 EV/AV Stocks to Consider

Luminar is a name to watch in the AV space. The company focuses on LiDAR technology—laser-based sensors that help vehicles “see” their surroundings—and it's making bold moves to stay ahead of the curve. Luminar is now shifting from its older Iris system to a more advanced, unified platform called Halo. This new system promises faster deployment, lower development costs, and better scalability, making it more attractive to automakers. In fact, several OEMs are already testing Halo prototypes, with a full launch expected by late 2026 or early 2027.

This pivot could be a game-changer. If Luminar can successfully ramp up Halo production, it stands to become a major supplier for both advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving tech.

The company’s LiDAR is already featured on the Volvo EX90 and will soon appear on the Volvo ES90, making it the only high-performance LiDAR system offered as standard equipment on global production vehicles. Luminar isn't stopping at passenger cars. It’s expanding into industrial markets through a partnership with Caterpillar. Its sensors will be used in off-highway trucks operating in tough environments like quarries, helping to prove the technology's durability and flexibility.

Financially, Luminar has also taken steps to strengthen its position. Last month, it repurchased $50 million of its 2026 convertible notes and secured a $200 million credit facility, giving it roughly $400 million in liquidity and extending its financial runway through at least 2026.

With strong partnerships, a next-gen product on the horizon and improved financial stability, Luminar is shaping up as a serious contender in the AV tech space. LAZR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Li Auto is carving out a unique space in China’s electric vehicle market by doing things a little differently. While most EV makers jumped straight into fully electric models, Li Auto gained traction with its extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs)—a smart blend of battery power and fuel-based backup.

This hybrid setup gave drivers the benefits of an EV, without the range anxiety. And it worked. Each of its L-series models—L6, L7, L8, and L9—has sold over 200,000 units, proving strong demand. Now, Li Auto is going full throttle into pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs). It launched its first BEV, the MEGA, last year and has several more lined up, including Li i8 in July and i6 in September. With this, the company is clearly expanding its reach and aiming for a larger slice of China’s fast-growing EV market.

Growth is happening on all fronts. By the end of 2024, Li Auto had over 500 retail stores and nearly 500 service centers across China. It has built more than 2,200 supercharging stations, with a bold goal of hitting 4,000 by the end of 2025. International expansion is underway too, with new service centers in places like Dubai and Uzbekistan, and an R&D center in Munich.

Li Auto is also stepping up in autonomous driving. Its Li AD Max and Pro systems are already handling highway and city navigation, powered by NVIDIA’s cutting-edge chips. It’s even training artificial intelligence models on 10 million video clips—more than any other Chinese automaker— which puts it ahead in the race of self-driving tech.

Looking ahead, Li Auto has big ambitions. It plans to become a leading AI and robotics company by 2030, with potential plans to build humanoid robots once it nails level-4 autonomous driving. LI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Rivian first made waves with its high-end R1T pickup and R1S SUV, targeting adventure-loving drivers willing to pay a premium. But now, Rivian is preparing to reach a much larger audience with its upcoming R2 — a more affordable electric SUV priced around $45,000. Launching in 2026, the R2 represents a major step forward for the company. The R2 will be built on a next-generation platform designed to lower Rivian’s fixed costs, improve manufacturing speed, and boost margins.

In the first quarter of 2025, Rivian posted a positive gross margin for the second time, an important milestone that unlocked a $1 billion investment from Volkswagen under their newly formed joint venture. Volkswagen’s commitment to Rivian could be a game-changer. The German auto giant plans to invest up to $5.8 billion by 2027. The partnership focuses on co-developing Rivian’s next-gen software and electrical architecture, starting with the R2. This collaboration will help speed up development while giving Rivian the scale and support needed to compete with bigger players.

Rivian’s strategic focus on technology is also paying off. Rivian has rolled out hands-free, eyes-on highway driving in its latest vehicles, marking the beginning of its autonomy push. It aims to move toward full hands-free, eyes-off driving and urban autonomy, enhancing its product appeal.

Operationally, Rivian is also tightening the bolts. Engineering improvements, supply chain fixes, and lower input costs are helping the company reduce losses, a promising sign as it works toward profitability. Rivian is expanding its Illinois facility and building a dedicated 1.2 million square foot Supplier Park nearby, which will help reduce production costs further. The company is also preparing to break ground on its Georgia plant in 2026 and expects to add 400,000 units of annual capacity for R2 and R3 models.

With a lower-cost model on the way, a deep-pocketed partner in Volkswagen, and steady operational gains, Rivian is positioning itself as a promising player in the EV race. RIVN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

