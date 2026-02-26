Must-Track Streaming Stocks in the Evolving Media Landscape

An updated edition of the Dec. 31, 2025 article.



The global streaming content industry has evolved from a niche add-on to a core pillar of media consumption, fundamentally reshaping how audiences access entertainment and information. Subscription video, free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST), live streaming and digital audio collectively form a multibillion-dollar ecosystem supported by widespread broadband penetration and connected TV adoption. This structural shift has opened meaningful opportunities for players such as Alphabet GOOGL, Spotify Technology SPOT and Roku ROKU, each benefiting from streaming’s expanding role in the media value chain.



Services now cater to every major segment, from video entertainment and live sports to music and podcasts, with increasingly sophisticated personalization and recommendation engines enhancing viewer engagement. The global streaming content industry has firmly overtaken traditional linear viewing in major markets, with streaming now accounting for more than 45% of total U.S. TV time in 2025, according to Nielsen data.



Advertising has become a central monetization engine, particularly as ad-supported tiers gain traction. Major platforms have introduced lower-priced ad tiers to combat subscription fatigue, and FAST channels are drawing meaningful viewer engagement. Programmatic advertising and improved measurement tools are helping streaming capture a growing share of total TV ad budgets, narrowing the gap with traditional broadcast.



After years of subscriber land grabs, companies are prioritizing operating leverage, content efficiency and churn management. Bundling strategies, password-sharing crackdowns and pricing optimization are supporting ARPU stability in mature markets. Looking ahead, international expansion, localized content investment and AI-driven personalization remain key drivers. As competition intensifies, sustainable growth will depend less on pure subscriber additions and more on engagement depth, monetization per user and disciplined cost management.



If you're looking to tap into this fast-growing trend, our Streaming Content Thematic Screen offers a simple way to spot promising stocks in the sector.



Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 37 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and discover your next big opportunity.



Roku’s streaming journey began in 2008 as one of the first streaming hardware providers, later evolving into a leading connected TV platform and operating system powering smart TVs and streaming devices. By year-end 2025, Roku reported more than 90 million logged-in streaming households, and its platform was the #1 streaming OS by hours viewed in the United States, Canada and Mexico, anchored by The Roku Channel’s broad distribution.



Roku’s core strength lies in its platform model, where monetization extends beyond device sales into recurring revenue streams tied to advertising and content distribution. Streaming engagement remains high, with aggregate hours streamed in 2025 exceeding 145 billion, up roughly 15% year over year, underscoring robust consumption trends.



Ad monetization and subscription diversification underpin Roku’s long-term trajectory. The company’s deep partnerships with demand-side platforms and self-service ad tools are broadening its advertiser base, while strategic content licensing and FAST expansion reinforce engagement. International expansion, particularly in Canada, Mexico, and Brazil, offers meaningful TAM growth. Roku also expanded Howdy, a low-cost subscription service, to diversify beyond ad-supported revenue.



While competition in the streaming environment is intensifying, Roku’s scale, deep first-party data and expanding monetization capabilities position it well to capture a larger share of the CTV ad market and related subscription revenues over the medium term.



While competition in the streaming environment is intensifying, Roku’s scale advantage in U.S. households and improved monetization tools strengthen its competitive moat in the ad-supported streaming segment. Continued innovation in personalization and ecosystem services positions Roku to capture future advertising and subscription revenue as viewing habits further fragment. ROKU sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Alphabet’s footprint in streaming is anchored by YouTube, the world’s largest video platform that has evolved into both a cultural mainstay and a significant revenue generator. Since its acquisition in the mid-2000s, YouTube has expanded beyond user-generated clips into premium video content, live programming, and paid offerings including YouTube Premium and YouTube TV. That diversification has helped YouTube’s revenue surpass $60 billion in 2025, and highlighting its scale in the digital content landscape.



YouTube’s advertising ecosystem remains a powerful monetization engine, with solid ad revenues in the recent times, reflecting resilience in advertiser demand and engagement across formats. Subscription services, including YouTube Premium and YouTube TV, contribute meaningfully too, with Alphabet reporting more than 325 million total paid subscriptions across its consumer services ecosystem.



YouTube also leads in watch time among U.S. audiences, capturing significant TV usage share and driving user engagement across devices and content lengths, from long-form video to Shorts. Beyond video, Alphabet leverages streaming formats across product lines, from music and podcasts on YouTube Music to live sports and news via YouTube TV, creating a broad streaming portfolio. AI-driven enhancements in content discovery and personalized recommendations are strategic advantages that deepen viewer engagement and ad yield. Its ability to monetize short-form video and live sports (such as NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube TV) enhances its competitive positioning against traditional and digital rivals.



While YouTube streaming operates within a broader Alphabet ecosystem that includes search and cloud, its unparalleled global reach, diversified revenue streams and leadership in both ad and subscription monetization make it a compelling long-term streaming growth engine within the company. GOOGL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Spotify’s streaming journey began in 2008 as a pioneer in on-demand music streaming with its freemium model, allowing free ad-supported streaming alongside paid subscription tiers. Over the years, the company expanded into podcasts and audiobooks, evolving into a comprehensive audio streaming platform. By the end of Q4 2025, Spotify reached 290 million premium subscribers and a record Monthly Active Users (MAU) base, demonstrating scale in core listening segments.



Spotify’s strengths begin with its unparalleled global scale. Its MAUs exceeded 750 million, and premium subscribers grew 10% year over year, translating into resilient revenue growth. Product innovation also plays a central role. Spotify has increasingly integrated AI-driven personalization and expanded content formats, including video podcasts and expanded audiobook inventories, which deepen engagement and broaden monetization levers.



Advertising and pricing diversification further support Spotify’s long-term outlook. While ad revenue faced variability, platform investment in self-serve ad tools and broader advertiser adoption suggest structural improvement ahead. Premium pricing power, particularly in key markets, supports ARPU resilience even when offset by regional mix effects.



Although competition from major tech platforms persists, Spotify’s singular focus on audio, recommendation strength and global scale underpin its durable position in streaming audio. Its data-driven personalization and multi-format strategy help retain users and grow monetization per listener over time. SPOT has a Zacks Rank #3.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

