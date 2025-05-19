Musk’s Boldest Vision Yet: How Optimus Could Be the iPhone of Robotics

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you thought the Tesla (TSLA) Cybertruck was bold, just wait… Because Elon Musk’s most world-changing product likely isn’t a car, rocket, social media platform, or AI chatbot.

Instead, we believe that his walking, talking humanoid robot Optimus will prove his true magnum opus.

In fact, according to Musk himself, it could become the most valuable product in history, potentially surpassing even the iPhone.

Tesla’s humanoid robot is powered by the same AI brain and Full Self-Driving (FSD) tech that runs its autonomous vehicles. But unlike a car, Optimus can walk, talk, lift, carry, assemble, cook, clean, and, perhaps most importantly, learn.

Not to mention, it’s already operational, working inside Tesla factories, performing light-duty tasks and learning in the real world. And it won’t remain insular for long. Musk has said Tesla will manufacture thousands of these bots this year, with plans to sell them to external businesses in 2025 and to consumers shortly thereafter.

The Tesla CEO is thinking big. On a Wall Street conference call not long ago, he said:

“Optimus will be the overwhelming majority of Tesla’s value… It has the potential to generate over $10 trillion in revenue.”

This is the same man who created the world’s most valuable car company, most successful private space firm (SpaceX), and one of the most disruptive energy businesses with Tesla Energy. And even considering those prolific triumphs, he believes that Optimus is his crown jewel.

Why is Musk so obsessed with this technology?

Because he sees what’s coming…

Why This Bot Could Outshine the iPhone

We feel that the stars are aligning in a way that could catapult humanoid robots into the center of American industry, policy, and everyday life faster than anyone expects.

AI is evolving fast. For example, back in September 2024, most AI models averaged between 80 and 93 IQ, as measured by TrackingAI. Today, most fall between 95 and 130. And that’s just within about six months’ time!

Pair that level of intelligence with a humanlike machine body, and you have the blueprint for an unlimited, 24/7 labor force. No sleep, wages, lunch breaks, or benefits – just productivity.

That’s a future Musk is actively building. And it’s why we think Optimus could be the most disruptive product ever launched.

This is a machine that could perform warehouse work, manage inventories, assist in factories, restaurants, and homes, patrol and secure properties, perform elder care and domestic duties…

In short, it could easily replace and supplement human labor throughout the entire global economy.

And given Tesla’s scale, vertical integration, and AI expertise, there’s seemingly no company better positioned to manufacture humanoid robots at cost.

But things get even more interesting…

Musk’s Political Ties and the Rise of Pro-Robot Policy

Here in 2025, Musk has become incredibly close to U.S. President Donald Trump. This relationship has been one of the biggest behind-the-scenes political developments of the year. And it’s starting to show in fascinating ways.

Case in point: Trump is now using robotic dogs to guard Mar-a-Lago – seriously. The Secret Service and private security teams have deployed AI-powered quadruped bots on the premises – a clear nod to the broader tech wave Musk represents.

And let’s not forget that Musk himself is serving in a White House advisory role, heading up the DOGE effort.

But now, according to multiple reports, Musk is preparing to step away from his political duties to refocus his efforts on his businesses full-time.

This raises the question, what’s he planning to do with all that renewed bandwidth?

Simple: Make Optimus faster, better, stronger.

Musk’s passion for this bot is notable. He rarely tweets about Tesla’s Model 3 or Powerwall anymore. But Optimus? He’s posting videos, making statements, holding demos, and evangelizing the robot like it’s the next iPhone.

And it could be…

Because let’s be real: This isn’t just a digital assistant in your pocket. This is a physical personal assistant with a tangible impact. It’s something that can put away groceries, organize your garage, maybe even fold your laundry.

It may be the most important product launch of our lifetimes.

Final Word: Is the Market Missing Musk’s Most Disruptive Idea?

There’s another aspect here that we think investors should be paying attention to: the growing alignment between Musk and federal policy.

Musk’s closeness to Trump is strategic. If the Trump Administration continues to prioritize domestic manufacturing, tech autonomy, and economic reindustrialization, then Optimus could become a national priority.

We’re talking about the potential for massive federal subsidies for robotics R&D, policy that favors automation, government contracts for humanoid deployment, streamlined regulation, and reduced red tape.

And unlike in years past, Musk now has the president’s ear. That gives Tesla a political tailwind no other robotics firm enjoys.

We wouldn’t be surprised if Optimus becomes the poster child for American innovation in a new AI-powered economy.

Of course, none of this is guaranteed. Musk still has to execute and improve the technology. And the cost curve has to fall.

But all the right pieces now seem to be falling into place:

Musk is leaving Washington.

He’ll turn his full attention back to Tesla.

His favorite project is Optimus.

The bot already works.

The world is about to need a lot more labor at much lower costs.

The market isn’t fully pricing this potential in yet. When it does, the upside could be massive.

So, while Wall Street argues about interest rates, tariffs, and the next AI chipmaker to bid up… the smart money is eyeing the Robot Revolution.

