Musk Metals Completes Exploration in Quebec

Musk Metals (TSE:MUSK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Musk Metals has completed an initial exploration program at its Fafnir Lake property in Quebec, focusing on uranium and molybdenum deposits. The company mapped nearly 100 outcrops and sent 41 rock samples for critical element assays, including uranium and Rare Earth Elements. This exploration aims to better understand and outline the area’s mineral potential.

For further insights into TSE:MUSK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.