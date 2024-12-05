News & Insights

Musk Metals Completes Exploration in Quebec

December 05, 2024

Musk Metals (TSE:MUSK) has released an update.

Musk Metals has completed an initial exploration program at its Fafnir Lake property in Quebec, focusing on uranium and molybdenum deposits. The company mapped nearly 100 outcrops and sent 41 rock samples for critical element assays, including uranium and Rare Earth Elements. This exploration aims to better understand and outline the area’s mineral potential.

