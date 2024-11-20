News & Insights

Stocks

musicMagpie plc Approves Acquisition by AO Ltd

November 20, 2024 — 09:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

musicMagpie plc (GB:MMAG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

musicMagpie plc has announced the approval of a recommended cash acquisition by AO Ltd, a subsidiary of AO World PLC. Shareholders from both companies voted in favor of the acquisition, which is set to be finalized through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. The acquisition process is progressing, with key dates for finalization expected in December 2024.

For further insights into GB:MMAG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.