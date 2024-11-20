musicMagpie plc Approves Acquisition by AO Ltd

musicMagpie plc (GB:MMAG) has released an update.

musicMagpie plc has announced the approval of a recommended cash acquisition by AO Ltd, a subsidiary of AO World PLC. Shareholders from both companies voted in favor of the acquisition, which is set to be finalized through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. The acquisition process is progressing, with key dates for finalization expected in December 2024.

