Muscle of exchange traded funds

Exchange traded funds are packing a considerable wallop in the construction of portfolios, according to a global survey on institutional investors on the fixed income market, reported pioonline.com.

They’re strutting an "expanded role in portfolio construction," as reflected by a recently released by survey sponsor State Street Global Advisors, survey sponsor.

Participating in the survey were 700 global institutional investors who oversee asset allocation decisions at pensions funds, wealth managers, asset managers, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds. Administered by an independent firm unaffiliated with SSGA, the survey took place in the middle of the year.

"Our 2022 survey shows that the role of ETFs in asset allocation is expanding to non-core sectors," said the report, "The Role of ETFs in a New Fixed Income Landscape. We can see the increase in use, as compared to our 2021 fixed income survey."

Meantime, in August, etf.com reported on the apparent hyper popularity of longer duration US Treasuries and investment grade corporate debt ETS among investors in Europe. That has come in the face of lingering doubt over escalating inflation and the reaction by the Fed.

Bloomberg Intelligence data was revealing: it showed fixed income yields attracted more than $4.2bn over the past three months as of the time of reporting.

funds

fixed income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.