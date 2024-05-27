Murray Cod Australia’s New Retail Offer Opens

Murray Cod Australia Limited (AU:MCA) has released an update.

Murray Cod Australia Ltd has launched a retail entitlement offer to raise approximately $20.4 million, with the offer period commencing on 28th May 2024 and anticipated to close on 14th June 2024. The offer is part of an accelerated non-renounceable entitlement and placement strategy, targeting eligible retail shareholders in Australia and New Zealand, who can obtain offer details through a dedicated online portal or via contact with the company’s offer information line. Murray Cod Australia Ltd specializes in the sustainable farming of Murray cod in NSW, offering a luxury fish product acclaimed by chefs worldwide.

