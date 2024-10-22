Murray Cod Australia Reports Strong Growth and Market Success

Murray Cod Australia Limited (AU:MCA) has released an update.

Murray Cod Australia Ltd reports a strong September 2024 quarter with a 12% increase in customer receipts and a 17% rise in average fish weight. The company is on track with its biomass growth strategy, supported by strong export demand in Asia and North America and the ongoing success of its Aquna Gold Caviar, which recently won a gold award at the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show. Construction at the Stanbridge facility is progressing as planned, set for completion in the March 2025 quarter.

