Murphy Oil Announces Drop In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Murphy Oil (MUR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $11.89 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $50.33 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $19.7 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.9% to $624.55 million from $670.96 million last year.

Murphy Oil earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.89 Mln. vs. $50.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $624.55 Mln vs. $670.96 Mln last year.

