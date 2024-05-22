Murata Manufacturing Proposes Corporate Flexibility Changes

Murata Manufacturing Co (MRAAF) has released an update.

Murata Manufacturing Co. has announced its intent to propose amendments to its Articles of Incorporation to enhance flexibility in capital and dividend policies, and to streamline Board of Directors operations. The proposed changes, which include the creation and removal of several articles, will be put forth at the upcoming 88th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on June 27, 2024. These amendments aim to allow dividends to be determined by the Board’s resolutions and to modify the convening and chairing of Board meetings.

