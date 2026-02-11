Municipal Employees Dumps 528,000 RING Shares for $35.7 Million

Key Points

Sold 528,148 shares of RING; estimated transaction value $35.65 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value decreased by $26.64 million, reflecting both selling activity and price movement effects.

Trade size represented 0.4% of 13F reportable assets under management.

Fund now holds 844,062 shares valued at $62.16 million at quarter-end.

RING now represents 0.7% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than iShares - iShares Msci Global Gold Miners ETF ›

On February 6, 2026, Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 6, 2026, Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan reduced its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) by 528,148 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value is $35.65 million based on the period's average price. The fund's quarter-end stake was 844,062 shares, valued at $62.16 million. The net position change, which includes price movement, was a decrease of $26.64 million.

What else to know

This was a sell, leaving RING at 0.7% of Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan's 13F AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:QVML: $1.37 billion (15.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SPTI: $1.07 billion (12.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVV: $946.06 million (10.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VGK: $763.89 million (8.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SPTS: $757.76 million (8.6% of AUM)

As of February 5, 2026, shares of RING were priced at $78.79, up 129.8% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 117.66 percentage points.

Dividend yield as of February 6, 2026, was 0.74%.

As of February 6, 2026, shares were valued at 18.47% below their 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.627 billion Price (as of market close February 5, 2026) $78.79 Dividend yield 0.74% 1-year total return 129.8%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy seeks to track the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners Investable Market Index, focusing on global companies engaged in gold mining.

Portfolio is concentrated in a minimum of 30 gold mining firms across developed and emerging markets, providing targeted exposure to the gold mining sector.

Fund structure is non-diversified, designed for investors seeking access to the performance of global gold miners through a single ETF vehicle.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF offers investors liquid, cost-efficient access to a basket of leading gold mining companies worldwide. The fund's strategy leverages MSCI's index methodology to ensure diversified exposure within the gold mining industry, balancing developed and emerging market holdings. By focusing exclusively on gold miners, the ETF provides targeted sector exposure for those seeking to capitalize on movements in gold prices and mining equities.

What this transaction means for investors

Over the last year, the price of gold has risen by around 75%, sparking a rally in gold mining stocks that took the RING ETF higher by almost 130%.

The filing does not explain why the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan sold this basket of precious metals stocks. However, with the 38% reduction in its holdings, it may have wanted to lock in some of its profits with the price of gold accelerating late last year.

Moreover, the fact that it still held 62% of its shares of the gold mining ETF indicates it remains bullish on the sector. Although RING holds numerous gold mining stocks, Newmont, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Barrick Mining make up around 37% of its holdings, and all three contributed significantly to its gains over the last year.

Gold’s rise may have paused in recent weeks. Nonetheless, it is premature to assume that the rally has ended for good, indicating the fund could earn further outsized returns as gold mining stocks continue to prosper.

Should you buy stock in iShares - iShares Msci Global Gold Miners ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares - iShares Msci Global Gold Miners ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares - iShares Msci Global Gold Miners ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.